तस्वीरें: वाजपेयी के निधन पर मोदी-राहुल समेत कई नेताओं ने जताया शोक, किसने क्या कहा?
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Thu, 16 Aug 2018 09:51 PM IST
पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी का दिल्ली के एम्स में बृहस्पतिवार को निधन हो गया। करीब दो महीने से एम्स में भर्ती अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी की तबीयत बुधवार सुबह अचानक बिगड़ गई थी। पूर्व पीएम के निधन पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी, कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी समेत कई नेताओं ने शोक जताया है। आइए जानते हैं वाजपेयी के निधन पर किसने क्या कहा :-
