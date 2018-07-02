बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u094d\u0928\u093f-5 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092b\u0932 \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0923 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0924\u093e\u0915\u0924\u0935\u0930, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0938\u093f\u092f\u0924","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
अग्नि-5 के सफल परीक्षण के बाद भारत बना और ताकतवर, तस्वीरों में जानिए क्या है इसकी खासियत
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Mon, 02 Jul 2018 01:35 PM IST
अग्नि-5 मिसाइल के परीक्षण से भारत की जद में आ चुके चीन और पाकिस्तान जल्द ही पूरी तरह से भारतीय सेना के निशाने पर होंगे। इसके लिए भारत अपनी अंतर-महाद्वीपीय बैलिस्टिक मिसाइल प्रणाली ‘अग्नि-5’ की पहली खेप सेना को सौंपने की तैयारी कर रहा है। पड़ोसी देशों से बढ़ते खतरे को देखते हुए इस कदम को महत्वपूर्ण माना जा रहा है।
