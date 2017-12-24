Download App
नाइटी से लेकर तौलिये तक में अर्शी ने ढाया कहर, इन आउटफिट्स में भी दिखीं सेक्सी

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला

Updated Sun, 24 Dec 2017 01:22 PM IST
Bigg Boss 11 Contestant Arshi Khan Bold Looks

घर की सबसे एंटरटेनिंग कंटेस्टेंट अर्शी खान 'बिग बॉस-11' से आउट हो चुकी हैं। शो में 12 हफ्तों के अपने सफर में बेबाक और बिंदास अर्शी खान ने सैटन से लेकर लेस वाली नाइटी पहनी, तौलिया पहनकर पूरे घर में घूमीं, सबके सामने अपने कपड़े तक फाड़ दिये। इन सबके बीच वो कुछ ऐसी आउटफिट्स में भी नजर आईं कि उनकी तारीफ करने से खुद सलमान खान अपने आप को रोक ना पाए।

एक नजर अर्शी खान के बोल्ड लुक्स पर...

