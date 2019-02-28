शहर चुनें

एक जैसी साड़ी में नजर आईं आलिया-कटरीना, खुद ही तय करें किसका लुक है बेहतर

फैशन डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 28 Feb 2019 03:07 PM IST
alia bhatt katrina kaif
सोशल मीडिया पर आलिया भट्ट की कुछ ट्रेडिशनल वियर की तस्वीरें छाई हुई हैं, जो उनकी फ्रेंड की शादी से हैं। इन तस्वीरों में वह एक से बढ़कर एक लुक में नजर आ रही हैं। इनमें से एक लुक में आलिया ने शरारा साड़ी पहनी है, जिसकी चर्चा हर तरफ हो रही है।

बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस आए दिन साड़ी के साथ एक्सपेरिमेंट करती नजर आती रहती हैं। इस लिस्ट में शरारा साड़ी जुड़ गई है। आलिया की जिस साड़ी की हम बात कर रहे हैं ठीक इसी साड़ी में कटरीना कैफ भी नजर आ चुकी हैं। आइए एक नजर डालते है दोनों के लुक पर...
आलिया भट्ट
आलिया भट्ट
