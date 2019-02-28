बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस आए दिन साड़ी के साथ एक्सपेरिमेंट करती नजर आती रहती हैं। इस लिस्ट में शरारा साड़ी जुड़ गई है। आलिया की जिस साड़ी की हम बात कर रहे हैं ठीक इसी साड़ी में कटरीना कैफ भी नजर आ चुकी हैं। आइए एक नजर डालते है दोनों के लुक पर...
