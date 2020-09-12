शहर चुनें
ग्लैमरस दिखने के लिए हाई हील्स की नही है जरूरत, दीपिका पादुकोण की ये तस्वीरें है सबूत

लाइफस्टाइल डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sun, 13 Sep 2020 09:38 AM IST
deepika padukone
1 of 6
deepika padukone - फोटो : instagram
दीपिका पादुकोण बॉलीवुड की लंबी अभिनेत्रियों में शामिल हैं। जो अपने लुक्स और स्टाइल से हर किसी को इंप्रेस कर लेती है। भले ही वो हाई हील्स में अक्सर नजर आती हों। लेकिन अगर वो कंफर्ट के लिए फ्लैट्स चुनती हैं तो भी उनका लुक कमाल दिखता है। अगर आप सोचती हैं कि स्टाइलिश लुक के लिए हाई हील्स पहनना बहुत जरूरी है तो दीपिका की इन तस्वीरों को जरूर देखें। जिसमें वो कंफर्टेबली फ्लैट्स के साथ भी कुछ कम स्टाइलिश नहीं लग रही हैं। तो आगे की स्लाइ़ड में देखें तस्वीरें।
deepika padukone
deepika padukone - फोटो : instagram
deepika padukone
deepika padukone - फोटो : instagram
deepika padukone
deepika padukone - फोटो : instagram
deepika padukone
deepika padukone - फोटो : instagram
deepika padukone
deepika padukone - फोटो : instagram
deepika padukone
deepika padukone - फोटो : instagram
