हंसी का मिलेगा डबल डोज 'खिचड़ी' के साथ इस सीरियल का हुआ टाईअप
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Television
›
Third season of Khichdi serial will be merged with Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai {"_id":"5a3e3cde4f1c1b6a118b9a85","slug":"third-season-of-khichdi-serial-will-be-merged-with-sarabhai-vs-sarabhai","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0921\u092c\u0932 \u0921\u094b\u091c '\u0916\u093f\u091a\u0921\u093c\u0940' \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0907\u0938 \u0938\u0940\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u091f\u093e\u0908\u0905\u092a","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
हंसे के ठहाके लगाने और आपको गुदगुदाने एक बार फिर से 'खिचड़ी' सीरियल टेलीविजन पर आना वाला हैं। ये खबर तो जरूर सुनी होगी लेकिन आज हम आपको एक ऐसी खबर देने वाले हैं जिसे सुनकर आप ये जरूर कह सकते हैं कि इसे कहते हैं हंसी का डबल डोज।
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.