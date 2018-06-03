शहर चुनें

देह व्यापार में पकड़ी गईं टीवी की मशहूर एक्ट्रेस, सामने आ सकते हैं कई बड़े नाम

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 03 Jun 2018 04:47 PM IST
संगीता
1 of 5
तमिल की मशूहर टीवी एक्ट्रेस संगीता देह व्यापार के आरोप में गिरफ्तार कर ली गई हैं। मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक संगीता को चेन्नई के एक निजी रिसॉर्ट से पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया। 

 
sangeetha prostitution vani rani

