शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Television ›   siddharth sagar and subuhi joshi end their relationship she accused him for domestic violence

मशहूर कॉमेडियन की मंगेतर ने बताई सगाई टूटने की असली वजह, बोली-माफ कर पछताई, वरना जेल में होता

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 31 May 2019 03:41 PM IST
siddharth sagar
1 of 9
siddharth sagar - फोटो : social media
टीवी के मशहूर कॉमेडियन सिद्धार्थ सागर ने पिछले साल नवंबर में अपनी गर्लफ्रेंड सुबुही जोशी से सगाई की थी । अब इस कपल ने रिश्ता खत्म करने का फैसला ले लिया है। सुबुही ने सिद्धार्थ पर घरेलू हिंसा का आरोप लगाया है, जबकि सिद्धार्थ का कहना है कि इनकंपैटिबिलिटी के कारण दोनों अलग हुए हैं। सगाई दो महीने पहले ही टूट गई थी और खुलासा अब हुआ है । 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
siddharth sagar subuhi joshi सिद्धार्थ सागर सुबुही जोशी
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
सबसे विश्वशनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें मनोरंजन समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। मनोरंजन जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे बॉलीवुड न्यूज़, लाइव टीवी न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट हॉलीवुड न्यूज़ और मूवी रिव्यु आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP
विज्ञापन

Recommended

अशनूर कौर और रीम शेख
Television

उम्र कम है लेकिन पैसे में दम है, जानें 20 साल से छोटी इन एक्ट्रेसेस की एक दिन की फीस

30 मई 2019

sara khan and ankit gera
Television

दूसरी शादी करने जा रही टीवी की इस एक्ट्रेस का टूटा रिश्ता, बिग बॉस में बोल्ड सीन देकर मचाई थी सनसनी

30 मई 2019

शनि जयंती (03 जून 2019, सोमवार) के अवसर पर शनि शिंगणापुर में शनि को प्रसन्न करने के लिए तेल अभिषेकम्
Astrology

शनि जयंती (03 जून 2019, सोमवार) के अवसर पर शनि शिंगणापुर में शनि को प्रसन्न करने के लिए तेल अभिषेकम्
Jay, Kapil and Barun
Television

कपिल समेत इन 6 टीवी कपल के घर जल्द गूंजेगी किलकारियां, एक को मिली 9 साल बाद गुडन्यूज

29 मई 2019

Jennifer Winget
Television

B'DaySpl: जेनिफर विंगेट समेत तलाकशुदा हैं ये 5 टीवी एक्ट्रेस, अब भी चलता है छोटे पर्दे पर राज

30 मई 2019

शनि जयंती के अवसर पर शनि दोष निवारण पूजा (03 जून 2019, सोमवार)
Astrology

शनि जयंती के अवसर पर शनि दोष निवारण पूजा (03 जून 2019, सोमवार)
salman khan bigg boss
Television

फैंस के लिए बड़ी खबर, इस दिन से शुरू हो सकता है सलमान खान का शो 'Bigg Boss 13'

30 मई 2019

दयानंद शेट्टी, सलमान खान और मेघना मलिक
Television

Bigg Boss 13 का दरवाजा तोड़ सकते हैं 'दया', 'अम्माजी' भी दिखाएंगी तेवर!

30 मई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Television

juhi parmar,raghu ram,ridhi dogra
Television

तलाक के बाद भी साथ हैं ये 4 सेलेब्स, कुछ ऐसे निभा रहे हैं दोस्ती

28 मई 2019

Smriti, Salman, Kareena
Television

'बिग बॉस 13' से जुड़े 2 खुलासे और टीवी पर करीना का डेब्यू समेत, ये हैं हफ्तेभर की 5 बड़ी खबरें

29 मई 2019

शनि जयंती (03 जून 2019, सोमवार) के अवसर पर शनि शिंगणापुर में शनि को प्रसन्न करने के लिए तेल अभिषेकम्
Astrology

शनि जयंती (03 जून 2019, सोमवार) के अवसर पर शनि शिंगणापुर में शनि को प्रसन्न करने के लिए तेल अभिषेकम्
विज्ञापन
Hina Khan
Television

Cannes में जलवा बिखेरने के बाद बॉयफ्रेंड संग मस्ती करती नजर आईं हिना खान, देखें तस्वीरें

25 मई 2019

karan oberoi
Television

दुष्कर्म के आरोप में जेल में बंद करण ओबेरॉय को नहीं मिली जमानत, अब जाएंगे हाईकोर्ट

29 मई 2019

शनि जयंती के अवसर पर शनि दोष निवारण पूजा (03 जून 2019, सोमवार)
Astrology

शनि जयंती के अवसर पर शनि दोष निवारण पूजा (03 जून 2019, सोमवार)
Salman Khan
Television

'बिग बॉस 13' को हिट कराने के लिए मेकर्स ले सकते हैं ये बड़ा फैसला, देखते ही डर जाएंगे फैंस

28 मई 2019

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
Television

'तारक मेहता का उल्टा चश्मा' की स्टारकास्ट असली जिंदगी में देखिए लगती है कैसी?

26 मई 2019

'तारक मेहता' के स्टार कास्ट
Television

ऐसी है 'तारक मेहता' के पूरे स्टार कास्ट की रियल फैमिली, 'जेठालाल' की शादी को तो हो चुके 20 साल

25 मई 2019

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Television

TRP में उछाल के लिए सीरियल में आने वाला है 5 साल का लीप, टूट जाएंगे सारे रिश्ते

26 मई 2019

Dilip Joshi
Television

कभी काम न मिलने से परेशान हो गए थे 'तारक मेहता..' के जेठालाल, अब एक एपिसोड के लेते हैं इतने लाख

25 मई 2019

kumar Sanu
Television

जब माफिया गैंग के लिए कुमार सानू ने दी थी पहली परफॉर्मेंस, पिता ने कर दी थी पिटाई

25 मई 2019

जूही-सचिन
Television

बेटी के लिए साथ आए जूही परमार और सचिन श्रॉफ, शादी के 10 साल बाद लिया था तलाक

25 मई 2019

करण सिंह ओबेरॉय
Television

करण ओबेरॉय पर रेप का आरोप लगाने वाली महिला पर जानलेवा हमला, केस वापस लेने की भी मिली धमकी

25 मई 2019

टेलीविजन शो
Television

B'DaySpl: सुगंधा मिश्रा समेत इन 4 कॉमेडियन ने किया था बड़ा धमाल, कोई बनी थी 'टीचर' तो कोई 'बुआ'

23 मई 2019

Child Actors
Television

पर्दे पर चाइल्ड आर्टिस्ट बनकर हिट हुए थे ये 16 एक्टर्स, अब दिखते हैं ऐसे

3 मई 2019

Shivangi Joshi
Television

15 साल की उम्र में ही तहलका मचा चुकी है ये टीवी एक्ट्रेस, अपने को-स्टार को ही कर रही है डेट

18 मई 2019

Sugandha Mishra
Television

B'DaySpl: कपिल शर्मा पर बयान दे चर्चा में आई थीं सुगंधा मिश्रा, कहा था- 'वे बहकावे में आते हैं..'

23 मई 2019

siddharth sagar
siddharth sagar - फोटो : social media
siddharth sagar
siddharth sagar - फोटो : social media
siddharth sagar
siddharth sagar - फोटो : social media
siddharth sagar
siddharth sagar - फोटो : social media
siddharth sagar
siddharth sagar - फोटो : social media
सिद्धार्थ सागर
सिद्धार्थ सागर
सिद्धार्थ सागर
सिद्धार्थ सागर
सिद्धार्थ सागर
सिद्धार्थ सागर
सिद्धार्थ सागर
सिद्धार्थ सागर
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

सरकार की नई तकनीक से सड़कों पर नहीं फटेंगे गाड़ियों के टायर, देखें आज की बड़ी खबरें

टायर फटने जैसे हादसों पर रोक लगाने के लिए केन्द्रीय सड़क, परिवहन एवं राजमार्ग मंत्रालय ने प्रस्ताव रखा है कि सभी गाड़ियों में टायर प्रेशर मॉनिटरिंग सिस्टम को लगाना अनिवार्य कर दिया जाए।

31 मई 2019

मोदी कैबिनेट में यूपी 1:28

Modi Cabinet में UP ने दिखाई ताकत, 9 सांसद बने मंत्री

31 मई 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:24

क्यों इस बार मोदी के मंत्रिमंडल में नहीं मिली इन दिग्गज चेहरों को जगह, जानें वजह

31 मई 2019

करीना कपूर 3:35

छोटे परदे पर करीना कपूर का धमाकेदार डेब्यू, जज करेंगी ये डांस रियलिटी शो

31 मई 2019

न्यूज हेडलाइंस 1:18

अमित शाह को गृह, सीतारमण को वित्त तो राजनाथ के पास आया रक्षा मंत्रालय समेत 5 बड़ी खबरें

31 मई 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.