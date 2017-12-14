Download App
आपका शहर Close

Bigg Boss 11: बिकिनी पहन प्रियांक ने की ऐसी हरकत, भड़के विकास ने नेशनल टीवी पर किया बेइज्जत

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Written By: भावना शर्मा

Updated Thu, 14 Dec 2017 10:13 AM IST
priyank sharma wore bikini and Vikas Gupta thinks he involved his mother in task

बिग बॉस के घर में दूसरी बार किसी एक टीम ने लग्जरी बजट टास्क जीत लिया। इस टीम के सदस्य शिल्पा, विकास, लव और अर्शी हैं। पुनीश टास्क के संचालक थे। इस टास्‍क का नाम था बीबी लैब। टास्क करने के दौरान कंटेस्टेंट्स ने एक-दूसरे पर खूब आरोप लगाए।

Comments

Browse By Tags

bigg boss bigg boss 11 priyank sharma vikas gupta More ...

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

Video: एमएस धोनी और हार्दिक पांड्या ने लगाई रेस, विजेता का अंदाजा लगाना हुआ मुश्किल

100 metre rash between dhoni and hardik pandya
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

Bigg Boss 11: अर्शी ने खोला शिल्पा का अब तक का सबसे बड़ा राज, भड़क उठीं हिना

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan reveals Shilpa Shinde secret to Hina Khan
  • गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Bigg Boss 11: वीकेंड पर सलमान पलट देंगे पूरा गेम, विनर कंटेस्टेंट को बाहर निकाल लव को करेंगे सेफ

this weekend hiten tejwani would be out from bigg boss house
  • बुधवार, 13 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

न्यूड आदमी के ऊपर बैठकर टीवी की इस बहू ने खिंचवाई फोटो, काम नहीं मिल रहा या वजह कुछ और

uttaran actress Tina Datta Poses With A NUDE model Ankit Bhatia
  • बुधवार, 13 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

Bigg Boss 11: विकास ने पार की हदें, बोले-ये इस शो का सबसे वाहियात कंटेस्‍टेंट

bigg boss 11 vikas gupta slams aakash dadlani during a task
  • बुधवार, 13 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Unseen Video: 'शिल्पा का 40 की उम्र में प्रीति जिंटा जैसा फिगर, 25 में क्या कहर ढाती होंगी'

bigg boss 11 vikas gupta compliment to shilpa shindey
  • बुधवार, 13 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Bigg Boss 11: शो के लिए हितेन ने पार की सारी हदें, देखकर गौरी पहचान नहीं पाएंगी

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hiten Tejwani wear saree in Luxury budget task
  • बुधवार, 13 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!