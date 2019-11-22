शहर चुनें

दो हफ्तों से शांत बैठी हिमांशी खुराना ने शहनाज के साथ की हाथापाई, वीडियो आया सामने

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 22 Nov 2019 12:16 PM IST
bigg boss
bigg boss - फोटो : social media
सलमान खान के रियलिटी शो बिग बॉस 13 में कई रोमांचक मोड़ देखने को मिल रहे हैं । कंटेस्टेंट अभी तक गुट बनाकर गेम खेल रहे थे लेकिन अब इन गुटों में दरार आने लगी है । शहनाज गिल और हिमांशी खुराना दुश्मन होकर भी एक साथ खेल रही थीं लेकिन अब दोनों की दुश्मनी खुलकर सामने आ गई है । घर के अंदर दोनों ने ऐसा बवाल मचाया कि हाथा-पाई की नौबत आ गई । 
bigg boss
bigg boss - फोटो : social media
