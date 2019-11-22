दो हफ्तों से शांत बैठी हिमांशी खुराना ने शहनाज के साथ की हाथापाई, वीडियो आया सामने

{"_id":"5dd7842a8ebc3e54a856e38e","slug":"himanshi-khurana-and-shehnaz-gill-ugly-fight-in-bigg-boss-house","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u094b \u0939\u092b\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0902\u0924 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0940 \u0939\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0936\u0940 \u0916\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0936\u0939\u0928\u093e\u091c \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u0925\u093e\u092a\u093e\u0908, \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
bigg boss
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5dd7842a8ebc3e54a856e38e","slug":"himanshi-khurana-and-shehnaz-gill-ugly-fight-in-bigg-boss-house","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u094b \u0939\u092b\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0902\u0924 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0940 \u0939\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0936\u0940 \u0916\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0936\u0939\u0928\u093e\u091c \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u0925\u093e\u092a\u093e\u0908, \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
bigg boss 13
- फोटो : colors tv
{"_id":"5dd7842a8ebc3e54a856e38e","slug":"himanshi-khurana-and-shehnaz-gill-ugly-fight-in-bigg-boss-house","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u094b \u0939\u092b\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0902\u0924 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0940 \u0939\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0936\u0940 \u0916\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0936\u0939\u0928\u093e\u091c \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u0925\u093e\u092a\u093e\u0908, \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
bigg boss 13
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5dd7842a8ebc3e54a856e38e","slug":"himanshi-khurana-and-shehnaz-gill-ugly-fight-in-bigg-boss-house","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u094b \u0939\u092b\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0902\u0924 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0940 \u0939\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0936\u0940 \u0916\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0936\u0939\u0928\u093e\u091c \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u0925\u093e\u092a\u093e\u0908, \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
Bigg Boss 13
- फोटो : twitter
{"_id":"5dd7842a8ebc3e54a856e38e","slug":"himanshi-khurana-and-shehnaz-gill-ugly-fight-in-bigg-boss-house","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u094b \u0939\u092b\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0902\u0924 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0940 \u0939\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0936\u0940 \u0916\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0936\u0939\u0928\u093e\u091c \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u0925\u093e\u092a\u093e\u0908, \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
Bigg Boss 13
- फोटो : twitter