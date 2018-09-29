शहर चुनें

बिग बॉस: सलमान के आने से घरवालों को लगेगा 440 वोल्ट का झटका, आज होगा डबल एविक्शन

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 29 Sep 2018 03:42 PM IST
बिग बॉस 12 में आज रात (29 सितंबर) को 'वीकेंड का वार' होगा और शो में सलमान खान दस्तक देंगे। सलमान खान शो में अपनी ही फिल्म का गाना भी गाएंगे। सलमान कुछ इस अंदाज में गाना गाएंगे 'लगे 440 वोल्ट छूने से मेरे'। बता दें कि सलमान ने कहा है कि आज डबल एविक्शन होगा यानी एक जोड़ी और एक सिंगल कंटेस्टेंट घर से बेघर होने वाला है...
