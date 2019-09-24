शहर चुनें

क्या अमीषा पटेल होंगी बिग बॉस के घर की मालकिन ? देखें बिग बॉस का नया प्रोमो !

मुंबई डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 24 Sep 2019 06:19 PM IST
Ameesha Patel
Ameesha Patel - फोटो : social media
हाल ही में आई सनी देओल की फ्लॉप फिल्म भैय्याजी सुपरहिट में नजर आई अमीषा पटेल काफी समय फिल्मों से नदारद रही हैं। फिल्म भैय्याजी सुपरहिट भी इनके करियर के लिए कुछ काम नहीं आई। नए कलाकरों की उम्मीद की किरण की तरह इनके लिए भी फिल्मी जगत के सुल्तान सलमान खान उभरे हैं। सलमान खान के हिट और सबसे विवादस्पद शो बिग बॉस में अमीषा एक खास अवतार में नजर आने वाली हैं। 

bigg boss 13 bigg boss season 13 bigg boss ameesha patel salman khan bhaiaji superhit बिग बॉस 13 बिग बॉस सीजन 13 बिग बॉस अमीषा पटेल सलमान खान भैय्याजी सुपरहिट
