शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Television ›   amitabh bachchan kbc contestant abhishek jha ask question to big b

KBC 11: अमिताभ बच्चन पर भारी पड़ गया ये कंटेस्टेंट, ऐसा सवाल पूछा कि बिग बी भी नहीं दे पाए जवाब

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 02 Oct 2019 09:46 AM IST
abhishek jha
1 of 5
abhishek jha - फोटो : social media
अमिताभ बच्चन के रियलिटी शो 'कौन बनेगा करोड़पति' के 32वें एपिसोड में इंश्योरेंस मैनेजर अभिषेक झा हॉट सीट तक पहुंचे । अभिषेक पंजाब के रहने वाले हैं । शो में अभिषेक ने बताया कि वो बचपन से हकलाने की समस्या से जूझ रहे हैं। इसके कारण उन्हें बहुत दिक्कतें हुईं । अभिषेक अभी शो में बने हुए हैं और उन्होंने 6 लाख 40 हजार रुपये की धनराशि जीत ली है । 
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
इस नवरात्रि, महा अष्टमी पर अर्पित करें मां वैष्णो देवी को भेंट व प्रसाद, जीवन की सारी समस्याएं होंगी दूर - 6 अक्टूबर 2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन
amitabh bachchan kbc
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
सबसे विश्वशनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें मनोरंजन समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। मनोरंजन जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे बॉलीवुड न्यूज़, लाइव टीवी न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट हॉलीवुड न्यूज़ और मूवी रिव्यु आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

saand ki aankh
Bollywood

बहुत जरूरी है दादियों की ये कहानी, खास मुलाकात चंद्रो तोमर के साथ

2 अक्टूबर 2019

Dabangg 3
Bollywood

फैंस को सरप्राइज देने जा रहे सलमान खान, 'दबंग 3' से जुड़ा है कनेक्शन

2 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
Invertis university

अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
vani kapoor
Bollywood

दूसरों को देखकर सीखना ही जिंदगी की पाठशाला है: वाणी कपूर

2 अक्टूबर 2019

केबीसी 11
Television

केबीसी 11: सेना से जुड़े इस सवाल के साथ कंटेस्टेंट ने जीते लाखों रुपये, क्या आप जानते हैं जवाब?

2 अक्टूबर 2019

नवरात्रि में, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा
Astrology Services

नवरात्रि में, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा
बिग बॉस 13
Television

Bigg Boss 13 : सिद्धार्थ-रश्मि-आरती के प्रेम त्रिकोण से लेकर नोकझोंक तक, ऐसा था दूसरा दिन

2 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

महात्मा गांधी
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड की इन पांच फिल्मों में दिख चुके हैं गांधी जी के विचार, सिनेमाघरों में भी बटोरी सुर्खियां

2 अक्टूबर 2019

Asha Parekh,Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Bollywood

आशा पारेख के जन्मदिन और ऐश्वर्या की ड्रेस पर भड़का डिजाइनर सहित ये हैं बॉलीवुड की पांच बड़ी खबरें

2 अक्टूबर 2019

अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
Invertis university

अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
विज्ञापन
arjun kapoor, fatima sana saikh
Bollywood

आमिर की को-स्टार और इस अभिनेता ने शेयर की बचपन की तस्वीर, क्या आपने पहचाना?

2 अक्टूबर 2019

gandhi
Bollywood

ये हैं सिल्वर स्क्रीन के 5 'महात्मा गांधी', किरदार निभा बापू को फिर से किया जीवंत

2 अक्टूबर 2019

नवरात्रि में, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा
Astrology Services

नवरात्रि में, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा
Kapil, Salman and Amitabh
Television

Bigg Boss 13 के धमाकेदार आगाज से TRP में कपिल शर्मा के उछाल तक, टीवी की हफ्तेभर की पांच खबरें

2 अक्टूबर 2019

Asha Parekh
Bollywood

डायरेक्टर संग लव अफेयर तो धर्मेंद्र के साथ ऑन स्क्रीन रोमांस करती दिखी थीं ये सुपरहिट एक्ट्रेस, अब दिखती हैं ऐसी

2 अक्टूबर 2019

Mahima Chaudhary
Bollywood

फिल्में न मिलने पर बॉलीवुड छोड़ गई थीं शाहरुख की हीरोइन, पैसों के लिए काटने लगी थीं फंक्शंस में रिबन

1 अक्टूबर 2019

bigg boss 13
Television

देवोलीना- शेफाली ने दिया सिद्धार्थ को 'दिल', एक्टर बोला- आरती से मेरा पहले से कनेक्शन और सब कुछ है

1 अक्टूबर 2019

शेफाली बग्गा
Television

BB 13 Unseen: कमरे में अकेले हैरान परेशान नजर आईं शेफाली, शहनाज को बताया बनावटी

1 अक्टूबर 2019

Rakhi Sawant
Bollywood

मां बनने का खुलासे करते ही ट्रोल हुईं राखी सावंत, यूजर्स बोले- 'कोई पागलखाने छोड़कर आओ'

1 अक्टूबर 2019

Koena Mitra
Bollywood

4 साल से गुमनामी की जिंदगी जी रही थीं ये अभिनेत्री, एक सर्जरी से चेहरा बर्बाद होते ही ऐसी हुई हालत

1 अक्टूबर 2019

Koena Mitra, Daljit Kaur, Devoleena Bhattacharjee
Television

BIGG BOSS 13: प्यार की तलाश में शो में पहुंचीं ये चार अभिनेत्रियां, दूसरे दिन ही देना पड़ेगा दिल

1 अक्टूबर 2019

कपिल शर्मा, अर्चना पूरन सिंह और नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू
Bollywood

VIDEO: कपिल शर्मा बने नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू, अर्चना पूरन सिंह से कह दी ये बड़ी बात

1 अक्टूबर 2019

Salman Khan, chunky pandey,neha kakkar
Television

बिग बॉस 13 को सुपरहिट बनाने के लिए सोशल मीडिया पर फैलाई गईं वो अफवाहें, जो निकलीं झूठ

1 अक्टूबर 2019

जेसी नॉर्मन
Hollywood

ग्रैमी अवॉर्ड विनर सिंगर जेसी नॉर्मन का निधन और एंजेलिना की आवाज बनेंगी ऐश्वर्या, पांच खबरें

1 अक्टूबर 2019

Wendell Rodricks and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Bollywood

पेरिस में ऐश्वर्या की ड्रेस देखकर भड़का भारतीय डिजाइनर, बोला- 'सबसे खूबसूरत लड़की का ऐसा हाल'

1 अक्टूबर 2019

abhishek jha
abhishek jha - फोटो : social media
amitabh bachchan
amitabh bachchan - फोटो : social media
kbc
kbc - फोटो : social media
केबीसी 11
केबीसी 11 - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
केबीसी 11 के शूटिंग फोटोज
केबीसी 11 के शूटिंग फोटोज - फोटो : अमर उजाला, मुंबई टीम
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

बिहार में बाढ़ के सवाल पर भड़के सीएम नीतीश कुमार, अमेरिका का जिक्र कर दिया बेतुका बयान

बिहार में बाढ़ की वजह से हालात बेहद खराब हैं। बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार बाढ़ प्रभावित इलाकों का दौरा कर रहे हैं लेकिन एक सवाल पर कैसे भड़के नीतीश देखिए यहां।

2 अक्टूबर 2019

आईआरसीटीसी 1:27

तेजस एक्सप्रेस को लेकर आईआरसीटीसी का बड़ा फैसला, ट्रेन लेट होने पर यात्रियों को मिलेगा मुआवजा

1 अक्टूबर 2019

बॉलीवुड बीट्स 4:39

Bollywood Beats: दीपिका के रिपोर्ट कार्ड से लेकर कल रिलीज होने वाली फिल्मों तक, 5 खबरें

1 अक्टूबर 2019

samsung galaxy fold 1:33

Samsung Galaxy Fold first impression: देखें कैसा है सैमसंग का 1,64,999 रुपये वाला फोन

1 अक्टूबर 2019

watch business news in a click including TV price reduced by companies 3:04

त्योहारों में TV की कीमतों में हुई बड़ी कटौती, एक क्लिक में देखें कारोबार की बड़ी खबरें

1 अक्टूबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited