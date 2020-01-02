शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Television ›   actress mona singh share new year photo with husband after wedding

शादी के पांच दिन बाद मोना सिंह का नया लुक आया सामने, पति के साथ शेयर की रोमांटिक तस्वीर

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 02 Jan 2020 03:57 PM IST
Mona Singh
1 of 6
Mona Singh - फोटो : Instagram
टीवी सीरियल 'जस्सी जैसी कोई नहीं' से हिट होने वाली एक्ट्रेस मोना सिंह ने 27 दिसंबर को शादी कर ली । 37 वर्षीय मोना ने अपने लॉन्ग टाइम बॉयफ्रेंड श्याम संग सात फेरे लिए । श्याम एक दक्षिण भारतीय इनवेस्टमेंट बैंकर हैं । मोना की शादी की तस्वीरें भी खूब वायरल हुई थीं । अपनी शादी में मोना जमकर नाचती नजर आई थीं । 
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
नव वर्ष पर कराएं शिरडी सांई बाबा का पूजन, पूरा साल रहेगा खुशियों भरा
Order Now!
विज्ञापन
mona singh
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें मनोरंजन समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। मनोरंजन जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे बॉलीवुड न्यूज़, लाइव टीवी न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट हॉलीवुड न्यूज़ और मूवी रिव्यु आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

राजकुमार राव, अजय देवगन, दीपिका पादुकोण
Bollywood

'लड़की' बने राजकुमार, वर्दी में दिखे अजय, दबंग 3 और गुड न्यूज का कलेक्शन, छह खबरें

2 जनवरी 2020

Dalljiet Kaur and Kushaal Punjabi
Television

Bigg Boss 13: एक्स कंटेस्टेंट का कुशल पंजाबी की आत्महत्या पर बयान, बोलीं- 'वो मुझसे कहता रहा कि..'

2 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
पीरियड्स के दौरान पैड के इस्तेमाल करने को लेकर ‘रन फॉर नाईन’ कार्यक्रम का आयोजन
Niine (Advertorial)

पीरियड्स के दौरान पैड के इस्तेमाल करने को लेकर ‘रन फॉर नाईन’ कार्यक्रम का आयोजन
Rashami Desai and Mahira Sharma
Television

Bigg Boss 13: रश्मि देसाई ने घरवालों के सामने छुए माहिरा के पैर, बोलीं- 'मुझे माफ कर दो'

2 जनवरी 2020

Alia, Ranbir, Varun and Natasha
Bollywood

2020 में ये चार जोड़ियां कर सकती हैं शादी, एक तो तलाक के दस साल बाद लेने जा रहीं सात फेरे

2 जनवरी 2020

Arjun, Malaika and Maheep Kapoor
Bollywood

मलाइका-अर्जुन को KISS करता देख कपूर खानदान की बहू ने कर दिया ऐसा कमेंट, नहीं होगा यकीन

2 जनवरी 2020

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya
Television

हार्दिक पांड्या से सगाई से पहले इस अभिनेता को डेट कर चुकीं नताशा, एकता कपूर से है खास कनेक्शन

2 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Mahira,Vishal and Shefali
Television

Bigg Boss 13: इस हफ्ते छह सदस्य बेघर होने के लिए नॉमिनेटेड, शहनाज ने रश्मि पर निकाली भड़ास

2 जनवरी 2020

Ravi kishan Father
Bollywood

पिता को अंतिम विदाई देते वक्त रोते हुए बोले रवि किशन, 'आज मैं अकेला हो गया हूं'

2 जनवरी 2020

पीरियड्स के दौरान पैड के इस्तेमाल करने को लेकर ‘रन फॉर नाईन’ कार्यक्रम का आयोजन
Niine (Advertorial)

पीरियड्स के दौरान पैड के इस्तेमाल करने को लेकर ‘रन फॉर नाईन’ कार्यक्रम का आयोजन
विज्ञापन
abhishek bachchan
Bollywood

अभिषेक बच्चन ने किया 2020 का दमदार आगाज, नई फिल्म का पोस्टर दिलाएगा 'गुरु' की याद

2 जनवरी 2020

bigg boss
Television

Bigg Boss 13: नॉमिनेशन के वक्त रश्मि के ऊपर भड़कीं शहनाज, कहा- 'तुम्हारा मुंह तोड़ दूंगी'

2 जनवरी 2020

साधना
Bollywood

Throwback: वो अभिनेत्री जिसके हेयर स्टाइल से लेकर कपड़े तक हुए कॉपी, यही फेम बना बाद में मुसीबत

2 जनवरी 2020

दीपिका पादुकोण
Bollywood

हो गया दीपिका पादुकोण के 34वें बर्थडे प्लान का खुलासा, पति रणवीर के साथ नहीं बल्कि ऐसे बिताएंगी दिन

2 जनवरी 2020

परिवार के साथ विनोद खन्ना
Bollywood

अक्षय खन्ना ने किया खुलासा, इस वजह से करियर की बुलंदी पर विनोद खन्ना ने ले लिया था संन्यास

2 जनवरी 2020

उर्वशी रौतेला, हार्दिक-नताशा
Bollywood

हार्दिक- नताशा की सगाई पर एक्स गर्लफ्रेंड का रिएक्शन, कहा- 'किसी भी चीज की जरूरत...'

2 जनवरी 2020

अमृता सिंह
Bollywood

घरवालों के खिलाफ जाकर सैफ ने अमृता से की थी शादी, इस वजह से लिया था तलाक

2 जनवरी 2020

Male Actors Who Played Female Roles In Movies
Bollywood

परदे पर लड़की बन खूब हिट हुए ये पांच अभिनेता, अब ये हीरो लड़की बन खेलने जा रहा 'लूडो'

2 जनवरी 2020

अक्षरा सिंह (फाइल फोटो)।
Bollywood

अक्षरा के आरोपों की खुल गई पोल, वायरल वीडियो में अभिनेत्री ने जड़े थे गंभीर आरोप

2 जनवरी 2020

सिद्धांत चतुर्वेदी, अनन्या पांडे
Bollywood

चंकी पांडे की बेटी ने नेपोटिज्म पर दी सफाई, गली ब्वॉय एक्टर ने एक ही जवाब देकर की सबकी बोलती बंद

2 जनवरी 2020

अजय देवगन और सैफ अली खान
Bollywood

अजय ने की सैफ की तारीफ, तानाजी के लिए कहा- 'दो पैराग्राफ उनके बलिदानों के साथ न्याय नहीं कर सकते'

2 जनवरी 2020

कार्तिक आर्यन और सारा अली खान
Bollywood

हील्स की वजह से स्टेज पर गिरने वाली थीं सारा अली खान, कार्तिक आर्यन ने हाथ पकड़कर ऐसे संभाला

2 जनवरी 2020

bollywood movies
Bollywood

नए साल में बॉक्स ऑफिस पर मचेगा घमासान, जनवरी में ये 11 बड़ी फिल्में हो रहीं रिलीज

2 जनवरी 2020

deepika ranveer
Bollywood

रणवीर सिंह ने दीपिका की बिल्डिंग में किराए पर लिया 4BHK फ्लैट, किराया जानकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

2 जनवरी 2020

Mona Singh
Mona Singh - फोटो : Instagram
mona singh
mona singh - फोटो : social meida
mona singh
mona singh - फोटो : social media
mona singh
mona singh - फोटो : social media
mona singh
mona singh - फोटो : social media
mona singh
mona singh - फोटो : social media
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

गिरिराज सिंह का विवादित बयान कहा- विदेश जाने वाले ज्यादातर भारतीय बीफ खाने लगते हैं

केंद्रीय मंत्री गिरिराज सिंह ने एक बार फिर विवादित बयान दिया है। उन्होंने कहा कि विदेश जाने वाले ज्यादातर लोग बीफ खाने लगते हैं। इसलिए स्कूलों में गीता पढाई जानी चाहिए।

2 जनवरी 2020

हादसा 1:14

घने कोहरे के कारण राजस्थान में हुआ हादसा,राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग 8 पर कई वाहन आपस में टकराए

2 जनवरी 2020

अखिलेश सिंह 1:22

अखिलेश यादव एक महीने के लिए पाकिस्तान जाकर मंदिरों में पूजा करें: स्वतंत्र देव

2 जनवरी 2020

concept pic 3:49

जमीन से 3 हजार फुट नीचे गांव, जहां हैं फिरोजी झीलें और झरने

2 जनवरी 2020

शक्ति 18:28

अमर उजाला: लोकगायिका मैथिली ठाकुर से खास बातचीत

2 जनवरी 2020

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited