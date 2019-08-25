शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Hollywood ›   Scarlett Johansson Is the Highest Paid Actress in Forbes list

फोर्ब्स: 400 करोड़ की कमाई के साथ स्कारलेट जोहानसन टॉप पर, लिस्ट में कोई भी भारतीय अभिनेत्री नहीं

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 25 Aug 2019 07:05 AM IST
Scarlett Johansson
1 of 1
Scarlett Johansson - फोटो : Social Media
फोर्ब्स ने बीते दिनों सबसे ज्यादा कमाई करने वाले टॉप 10 अभिनेताओं की लिस्ट जारी की थी। इस लिस्ट में भारतीय अभिनेताओं में से सिर्फ अक्षय कुमार का नाम शामिल था। अब फोर्ब्स की तरफ से दुनिया की टॉप 10 सबसे ज्यादा कमाई करने वाली अभिनेत्रियों की लिस्ट जारी की गई है, लेकिन इसमें किसी भी भारतीय अभिनेत्री का नाम शामिल नहीं है।

फोर्ब्स की इस लिस्ट में हॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस स्कारलेट जोहानसन लगातार दूसरी बार पहले पायदान पर हैं। उनकी सालाना कमाई 56 मिलियन डॉलर यानी करीब 400 करोड़ रुपए तक पहुंच चुकी है। 

34 साल की जोहानसन ने 2018 में 15.5 मिलियन डॉलर की कमाई की, जिसका मुख्य कारण 'एवेंजर्स एंडगेम्स' की अपार वैश्विक सफलता है। सालभर में जोहानसन की कमाई में करीब 141 करोड़ का इजाफा हुआ है।

इस लिस्ट में सोफिया वेरगारा 41.1 मिलियन डॉलर यानि करीब 294 करोड़ की कमाई के साथ दूसरे नंबर पर हैं, जबकि 35 मिलियन डॉलर (करीब 250 करोड़ रुपए) की कमाई के साथ रीज विदरस्पून तीसरे नंबर पर हैं। देखिए पूरी लिस्ट...

  स्कारलेट जोहानस   : 56 मिलियन डॉलर (करीब 400 करोड़ रुपए)
    सोफिया वरगारा    : 41.1 मिलियन डॉलर (करीब 294 करोड़ रुपए) 
      रीज विदरस्पून    : 35 मिलियन डॉलर (करीब 250 करोड़ रुपए) 
     निकोल किडमन   : 34 मिलियन डॉलर (करीब 243 करोड़ रुपए) 
  जेनिफर एनिस्टन    : 28 मिलियन डॉलर (करीब 200 करोड़ रुपए) 
        कैली कूको        : 25 मिलियन डॉलर (करीब 179 करोड़ रुपए) 
   एलिजाबेथ मॉस      : 24 मिलियन डॉलर (करीब 172 करोड़ रुपए) 
      मर्गोट रॉबी          : 23.5 मिलियन डॉलर (करीब 168 करोड़ रुपए) 
   चार्लीज थेरोन         : 23 मिलियन डॉलर (करीब 164 करोड़ रुपए) 
    एलेन पोम्पो          :  22 मिलियन डॉलर (करीब 157 करोड़ रुपए)
अगली फोटो गैलरी देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
julia roberts hollywood jennifer lawrence forbes list forbes highest paid actresses 2019 scarlett johansson sofia vergara reese witherspoon nicole kidman jennifer aniston kaley cuoco elisabeth moss margot robbie charlize theron ellen pompeo
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें मनोरंजन समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। मनोरंजन जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे बॉलीवुड न्यूज़, लाइव टीवी न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट हॉलीवुड न्यूज़ और मूवी रिव्यु आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

Filmy Friday: आज रिलीज हो रही हैं ये फिल्में
Hollywood

Filmy Friday: इस बार सिनेमाघर में टकराएंगे कपिल, कीकू और अर्चना, ये फिल्में होंगी रिलीज

23 अगस्त 2019

Top Gun
Hollywood

रिलीज हुआ हॉलीवुड फिल्म 'टॉप गन' के सीक्वल का ट्रेलर, टॉम क्रूज का एक्शन देख थम गईं सांसें

20 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
शेयर मार्केट, अब नहीं रहेगा गुत्थी
Invertis university

शेयर मार्केट, अब नहीं रहेगा गुत्थी
हॉलीवुड फिल्मों में काम कर चुके बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स
Hollywood

मिर्जापुर के एक्टर से पहले ये 5 सितारे भी हॉलीवुड में दिखा चुके हैं दम, प्रियंका ने तो शादी रचा ली

17 जुलाई 2019

टॉप गन: मेवरिक
Hollywood

57 साल के टॉम क्रूज ने एक्शन से किया फैंस को हैरान, 'टॉप गन: मेवरिक' का एक-एक सीन है असली

20 जुलाई 2019

समस्या कैसी भी हो, पाएं इसका अचूक समाधान प्रसिद्ध ज्योतिषाचार्यों से केवल 99 रुपये में
Astrology Services

समस्या कैसी भी हो, पाएं इसका अचूक समाधान प्रसिद्ध ज्योतिषाचार्यों से केवल 99 रुपये में
टॉम क्रूज
Hollywood

'टॉप गन' ही नहीं इन 10 वॉर फिल्मों ने भी तोड़ा बॉक्स ऑफिस रिकॉर्ड, एक्शन देख फैंस हुए थे हैरान

20 जुलाई 2019

The Lion King and Hobbs & Shaw
Hollywood

तीसरे हफ्ते भी 'द लॉयन किंग' की धुआंधार कमाई जारी तो 'हॉब्स एंड शॉ' ने कमाए इतने करोड़

5 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Hollywood

द लायन किंग
Hollywood

डायरेक्टर जॉन ने किया खुलासा, किसी को समझ नहीं आया लेकिन 'द लायन किंग' में ये है एक इकलौता असली सीन

28 जुलाई 2019

क्रिस्टोफर नोलन
Hollywood

#ChristopherNolan: वो पागल डायरेक्टर जिसकी दुनिया ही फिल्में हैं और फिल्में सबकुछ

30 जुलाई 2019

शेयर मार्केट, अब नहीं रहेगा गुत्थी
Invertis university

शेयर मार्केट, अब नहीं रहेगा गुत्थी
विज्ञापन
war movies
Hollywood

हॉलीवुड में बनी ये 12 वॉर फिल्में हैं लाजवाब, इनमें से एक को देख लोग सेना में होने लगे थे भर्ती

9 मई 2019

सुपरमैन
Hollywood

'श्राप' के चलते एक्टर्स के बीच मनहूस है सुपरमैन का किरदार, जिसने भी निभाया दुनिया में नहीं बचा

14 मार्च 2019

समस्या कैसी भी हो, पाएं इसका अचूक समाधान प्रसिद्ध ज्योतिषाचार्यों से केवल 99 रुपये में
Astrology Services

समस्या कैसी भी हो, पाएं इसका अचूक समाधान प्रसिद्ध ज्योतिषाचार्यों से केवल 99 रुपये में
चार्ली चैपलिन
Hollywood

मौत के बाद श्मशान से गायब हो गया था चार्ली चैपलिन का शव, ऑस्कर के लिए मिला सबसे बड़ा स्टैडिंग ओवेशन

16 अप्रैल 2019

the favourite
Hollywood

राजा-रानियों के यौन संबंधों पर बात करने लगी हैं फ़िल्में, एक तो आस्कर अवार्ड की रेस में शामिल

7 फरवरी 2019

farah abraham
Hollywood

प्लास्टिक सर्जरी से इन एक्ट्रेस का चेहरे का हुआ बुरा हाल, देखते ही डर जाते हैं लोग

24 मई 2019

sophie turner
Hollywood

'गेम ऑफ थ्रोन्स' के एक एपिसोड से करोड़पति बन जाती हैं प्रियंका चोपड़ा की जेठानी, जानें पूरी कास्ट की फीस

22 अप्रैल 2019

Kim Kardashian
Hollywood

Met Gala 2019: 4 घंटे इस कसी हुई ड्रेस में खड़ी रही थीं किम करदाशियां, हो गई थी ये हालत

9 मई 2019

oscars winner
Hollywood

इन 6 एक्टर्स ने जीते हैं सबसे ज्यादा ऑस्कर, बॉलीवुड अभिनेता भी मानते हैं आदर्श

23 फरवरी 2019

avengers endgame
Hollywood

'एवेंजर्स एंडगेम' को देख फूट-फूटकर रोई महिला, तबीयत खराब होने के बाद करवाना पड़ा एडमिट

28 अप्रैल 2019

Uri The Surgical Strike
Hollywood

वॉर पर बेस्ड हैं हॉलीवुड की ये 5 खतरनाक फिल्में, ऐसी देशभक्ति देख दुनियाभर में मच गया था तहलका

26 जनवरी 2019

avengers endgame
Hollywood

'एवेंजर्स एंडगेम' ने 8 दिन में तोड़े सभी रिकॉर्ड, अब तक कमा लिए इतने करोड़

4 मई 2019

Angelina Jolie
Hollywood

एंजेलिना जोली ने इस वजह से ब्रैड पिट को दिया था तलाक, इंटरव्यू में बोलीं- उनके शराब की लत और...'

12 मार्च 2019

avengers endgame
Hollywood

एवेंजर्स एंडगेम: भारत में रिकॉर्डतोड़ ओपनिंग, कम स्क्रीन्स के बावजूद पहले दिन कमाए इतने करोड़

27 अप्रैल 2019

Cj De Mooi
Hollywood

मौत की कगार पर है ये फेमस स्टार, वजह AIDS जैसी जानलेवा बीमारी

23 अप्रैल 2019

Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson - फोटो : Social Media
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

देशभर में जन्माष्टमी की धूम, वृंदावन के इस्कॉन मंदिर में लगी भक्तों की भीड़

पूरे भारत में भगवान श्रीकृष्ण का जन्मोत्सव यानी जन्माष्टमी बहुत ही हर्षोल्लास और धूमधाम से मनाया जा रहा है। वृंदावन के इस्कॉन मंदिर में भी भक्तों का तांता लगा हुआ नजर आया।

25 अगस्त 2019

अरुण जेटली 2:25

अरुण जेटली के आखिरी तीन दिनों के बारे में एम्स के डॉक्टर ने दी जानकारी, एक-एक अंग छोड़ने लगा था साथ

25 अगस्त 2019

अरुण जेटली 1:30

अरुण जेटली ने निधन से पहले किए दो ट्वीट, एक में किया था सुषमा स्वराज को याद

25 अगस्त 2019

पीएम मोदी 3:53

जेटली को याद कर बहरीन में बोले पीएम मोदी, मेरा दोस्त चला गया

24 अगस्त 2019

बॉलीवुड 3:40

बांद्रा स्टेशन पहुंचे शाहरुख खान, फेवरेट स्टार को देखने के लिए फैंस की लग गई भीड़

24 अगस्त 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited