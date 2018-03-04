बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a9c23044f1c1b355a8b4d47","slug":"oscars-awards-2018-live-updates-see-here-full-list-of-nominations","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Oscar Awards 2018: \u0915\u0932 \u0938\u0941\u092c\u0939 6.30 \u092c\u091c\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0911\u0938\u094d\u0915\u0930 \u0905\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0930\u0923, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947 \u0928\u0949\u092e\u093f\u0928\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0932\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f","category":{"title":"Hollywood","title_hn":"\u0939\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"hollywood"}}
Oscar Awards 2018: कल सुबह 6.30 बजे होगा ऑस्कर अवार्ड का प्रसारण, यहां देखे नॉमिनेशन की पूरी लिस्ट
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 04 Mar 2018 10:17 PM IST
फिल्मी दुनिया में दिए जाने वाले दुनिया के प्रतिष्ठित ऑस्कर अवॉर्ड की घोषणाओं की उलटी गिनती शुरू हो चुकी है। भारतीय समयानुसार सोमवार सुबह तड़के 6.30 बजे इसका प्रसारण किया जाएगा। उससे पहले हम यहां देखे नामिनेशन की पूरी लिस्ट...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a9c23044f1c1b355a8b4d47","slug":"oscars-awards-2018-live-updates-see-here-full-list-of-nominations","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Oscar Awards 2018: \u0915\u0932 \u0938\u0941\u092c\u0939 6.30 \u092c\u091c\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0911\u0938\u094d\u0915\u0930 \u0905\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0930\u0923, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947 \u0928\u0949\u092e\u093f\u0928\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0932\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f","category":{"title":"Hollywood","title_hn":"\u0939\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"hollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a9c23044f1c1b355a8b4d47","slug":"oscars-awards-2018-live-updates-see-here-full-list-of-nominations","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Oscar Awards 2018: \u0915\u0932 \u0938\u0941\u092c\u0939 6.30 \u092c\u091c\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0911\u0938\u094d\u0915\u0930 \u0905\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0930\u0923, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947 \u0928\u0949\u092e\u093f\u0928\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0932\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f","category":{"title":"Hollywood","title_hn":"\u0939\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"hollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a9c23044f1c1b355a8b4d47","slug":"oscars-awards-2018-live-updates-see-here-full-list-of-nominations","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Oscar Awards 2018: \u0915\u0932 \u0938\u0941\u092c\u0939 6.30 \u092c\u091c\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0911\u0938\u094d\u0915\u0930 \u0905\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0930\u0923, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947 \u0928\u0949\u092e\u093f\u0928\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0932\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f","category":{"title":"Hollywood","title_hn":"\u0939\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"hollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a9c23044f1c1b355a8b4d47","slug":"oscars-awards-2018-live-updates-see-here-full-list-of-nominations","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Oscar Awards 2018: \u0915\u0932 \u0938\u0941\u092c\u0939 6.30 \u092c\u091c\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0911\u0938\u094d\u0915\u0930 \u0905\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0930\u0923, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947 \u0928\u0949\u092e\u093f\u0928\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0932\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f","category":{"title":"Hollywood","title_hn":"\u0939\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"hollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a9c23044f1c1b355a8b4d47","slug":"oscars-awards-2018-live-updates-see-here-full-list-of-nominations","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Oscar Awards 2018: \u0915\u0932 \u0938\u0941\u092c\u0939 6.30 \u092c\u091c\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0911\u0938\u094d\u0915\u0930 \u0905\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0930\u0923, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947 \u0928\u0949\u092e\u093f\u0928\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0932\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f","category":{"title":"Hollywood","title_hn":"\u0939\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"hollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a9c23044f1c1b355a8b4d47","slug":"oscars-awards-2018-live-updates-see-here-full-list-of-nominations","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Oscar Awards 2018: \u0915\u0932 \u0938\u0941\u092c\u0939 6.30 \u092c\u091c\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0911\u0938\u094d\u0915\u0930 \u0905\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0930\u0923, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947 \u0928\u0949\u092e\u093f\u0928\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0932\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f","category":{"title":"Hollywood","title_hn":"\u0939\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"hollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a9c23044f1c1b355a8b4d47","slug":"oscars-awards-2018-live-updates-see-here-full-list-of-nominations","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Oscar Awards 2018: \u0915\u0932 \u0938\u0941\u092c\u0939 6.30 \u092c\u091c\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0911\u0938\u094d\u0915\u0930 \u0905\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0930\u0923, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947 \u0928\u0949\u092e\u093f\u0928\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0932\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f","category":{"title":"Hollywood","title_hn":"\u0939\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"hollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a9c23044f1c1b355a8b4d47","slug":"oscars-awards-2018-live-updates-see-here-full-list-of-nominations","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Oscar Awards 2018: \u0915\u0932 \u0938\u0941\u092c\u0939 6.30 \u092c\u091c\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0911\u0938\u094d\u0915\u0930 \u0905\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0930\u0923, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947 \u0928\u0949\u092e\u093f\u0928\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0932\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f","category":{"title":"Hollywood","title_hn":"\u0939\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"hollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a9c23044f1c1b355a8b4d47","slug":"oscars-awards-2018-live-updates-see-here-full-list-of-nominations","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Oscar Awards 2018: \u0915\u0932 \u0938\u0941\u092c\u0939 6.30 \u092c\u091c\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0911\u0938\u094d\u0915\u0930 \u0905\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0930\u0923, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947 \u0928\u0949\u092e\u093f\u0928\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0932\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f","category":{"title":"Hollywood","title_hn":"\u0939\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"hollywood"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.