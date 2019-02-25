बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5c735d5fbdec220c2959ebb1","slug":"oscars-2019-all-hollywood-stars-red-carpet-look-see-pictures-here","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Oscars 2019: \u0930\u0947\u0921 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092a\u0947\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0939\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0938\u093f\u0924\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0932\u0935\u093e, \u0932\u0947\u0921\u0940 \u0917\u093e\u0917\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0932\u0941\u0915 \u091c\u092c\u0930\u0926\u0938\u094d\u0924","category":{"title":"Hollywood","title_hn":"\u0939\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"hollywood"}}
Oscars 2019: रेड कार्पेट में दिखा हॉलीवुड सितारों का जलवा, लेडी गागा का लुक जबरदस्त
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 25 Feb 2019 09:52 AM IST
हॉलीवुड के डॉल्बी थिएटर में साल 2019 का ऑस्कर पुरस्कार समारोह चल रहा है। फिल्म 'रोमा' को बेस्ट विदेशी भाषा की फिल्म के लिए ऑस्कर मिला है। वहीं महेरशाला अली (Mahershala Ali) बेस्ट सपोर्टिंग एक्टर चुने गए हैं। रेजिना किंग को 'इफ बीएल स्ट्रीट कुड टॉक' के लिए मिला बेस्ट सपोर्टिंग एक्ट्रेस का ऑस्कर अवॉर्ड। अवॉर्ड से पहले रेड कार्पेट की कुछ तस्वीरें सामने आई है। आइए दिखाते हैं इन हॉलीवुड स्टार्स का रेड कार्पेट लुक...
