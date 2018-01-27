अपना शहर चुनें

एक्ट्रेस किम कार्दशियन चाहती हैं एक और बच्चा, वजह जान चौंक जाएंगे

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 27 Jan 2018 01:59 PM IST
kim kardashian wants another child through surrogacy with a big reason
हॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस और रियलिटी टीवी स्टार किम कार्दशियन फिलहाल एक और बच्चे को जन्म देने के बारे में सोच रही हैं। सूत्रों से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार बेटी शिकागो के जन्म से पहले ही किम ने अपने अगले बच्चे के लिए बात की थी। अब वह एक बार फिर अपने नए बच्चे को दुनिया में लाने की पूरी प्लानिंग में लगी हैं।
kim kardashian surrogacy hollywood

