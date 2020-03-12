शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Hollywood ›   hollywood actor tom hanks and his wife rita wilson Test Positive For Coronavirus

'फॉरेस्ट गंप' के हीरो टॉम हैंक्स और उनकी पत्नी रीटा में कोरोनावायरस की पुष्टि, ट्वीट कर दी जानकारी

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 12 Mar 2020 08:25 AM IST
tom hanks
1 of 4
tom hanks - फोटो : social media
हॉलीवुड के मशहूर एक्टर टॉम हैंक्स और उनकी पत्नी रीटा विल्सन में कोरोनावायरस का रिजल्ट पॉजिटिव आया है । टॉम हैंक्स ने खुद टि्वटर के जरिए इस बात की जानकारी दी है । उन्होंने अपने ट्वीट में बताया कि वह इन दिनों फिल्म के निर्माण के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलिया में हैं । ऑस्ट्रेलिया में रहते हुए ही उन्हें बुखार हो गया था और कोरोनावायरस के कारण अब उन्हें अलग किया जाएगा । 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
CTET 2020 परीक्षा से संबंधित करे कोई भी सवाल, हमारे Experts देंगे जवाब, सवाल इस नंबर पर 8287757490 whatsapp करें
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन
tom hanks rita wilson
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें मनोरंजन समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। मनोरंजन जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे बॉलीवुड न्यूज़, लाइव टीवी न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट हॉलीवुड न्यूज़ और मूवी रिव्यु आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

Angrezi Medium
Bollywood

'अंग्रेजी मीडियम' के बाद लंबी छुट्टी पर रहेंगे इरफान, मुंबई के अस्पताल में अब भी चल रहा इलाज

12 मार्च 2020

vaani kapoor
Bollywood

शमशेरा की रिलीज को लेकर वाणी बेकरार, वॉर में दमदार किरदार को मिली शोहरत का शुक्रिया

12 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
पीरियड्स के दौरान क्या आपको होते हैं पैड से रैशेज?
Niine (Advertorial)

पीरियड्स के दौरान क्या आपको होते हैं पैड से रैशेज?
अंग्रेजी मीडियम
Reviews

Angrezi Medium Review: जज्बात को भाषा की नहीं बस प्यार के मीडियम की जरूरत समझाती एक भावुक फिल्म

12 मार्च 2020

Shreya Ghoshal
Bollywood

श्रेया घोषाल का जन्मदिन और टीवी अभिनेत्री के बैंक खाते में हुआ फर्जीवाडा, पांच खबरें

12 मार्च 2020

कालाष्टमी पर बनारस के कालभैरव मंदिर में पूजा से मिलेगी, शत्रु बाधा और रोगों से मुक्ति : 16 मार्च 2020
Astrology Services

कालाष्टमी पर बनारस के कालभैरव मंदिर में पूजा से मिलेगी, शत्रु बाधा और रोगों से मुक्ति : 16 मार्च 2020
Bollywood
Bollywood

इन 10 बॉलीवुड फिल्मों ने कमाई से बनाया रिकॉर्ड, इस फिल्म ने तो एक ही दिन में कमाए थे 53 करोड़ रुपये

12 मार्च 2020

shreya ghoshal
Bollywood

रियलिटी शो से बदली इस सिंगर की किस्मत, भंसाली की मां ने की थी फिल्म में लेने की सिफारिश

12 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

दिग्विजय सिंह-ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया (फाइल फोटो)
Bollywood

ज्योतिरादित्य के जाते ही दिग्विजय सिंह ने निकाली भड़ास तो बॉलीवुड निर्देशक ने कांग्रेस को दी नसीहत

12 मार्च 2020

Bollywood
Bollywood

फिल्मों में डूब गया इन पांच खान स्टार्स का करियर, कई का तो पूरा नाम भी नहीं जानते लोग

11 मार्च 2020

पीरियड्स के दौरान क्या आपको होते हैं पैड से रैशेज?
Niine (Advertorial)

पीरियड्स के दौरान क्या आपको होते हैं पैड से रैशेज?
विज्ञापन
Mrinal Deshraj
Television

अभिनेत्री के बैंक खाते में हुआ फर्जीवाडा, पेटीएम की KYC के नाम पर गायब हुए हजारों रुपये

11 मार्च 2020

Rohit Shetty and Tejasswi Prakash
Television

शो में तेजस्वी प्रकाश पर भड़के रोहित शेट्टी, जानिए क्यों दी शो से बाहर करने की वॉर्निंग

11 मार्च 2020

कालाष्टमी पर बनारस के कालभैरव मंदिर में पूजा से मिलेगी, शत्रु बाधा और रोगों से मुक्ति : 16 मार्च 2020
Astrology Services

कालाष्टमी पर बनारस के कालभैरव मंदिर में पूजा से मिलेगी, शत्रु बाधा और रोगों से मुक्ति : 16 मार्च 2020
Amitabh Bachchan
Bollywood

अचानक क्यों गुस्से में दिखने लगे अमिताभ, ट्वीट कर लिखा- मिजाज में थोड़ी सख्ती जरूरी है जनाब

11 मार्च 2020

Manoj Bajpayee
Bollywood

13 साल पहले इस फिल्म की शूटिंग के वक्त दो बार मरने से बचे थे मनोज बाजपेयी, अब बताई दर्दनाक दास्तां

11 मार्च 2020

himanshi khurana
Television

हिमांशी की मां से मिले आसिम रियाज, अभिनेता ने बिग बॉस के घर में किया था प्यार का इजहार

11 मार्च 2020

Siddhant Karnick and Megha Gupta
Television

शादी के चार साल बाद टीवी का ये मशहूर कपल लेगा डिवोर्स, कहा- 'तलाक गंदा हो सकता है लेकिन...'

11 मार्च 2020

Karisma Kapoor
Bollywood

करिश्मा के 'सेक्सी सेक्सी' गाने को लेकर हुआ था काफी बवाल, 26 साल बाद अभिनेत्री ने बयां किया दर्द

11 मार्च 2020

kunal khemu
Bollywood

पिछले 12 सालों से इस अभिनेता ने नहीं खेली थी होली, लेकिन इस बार जमकर किया एन्जॉय, जानें वजह

11 मार्च 2020

vicky kaushal
Bollywood

स्ट्रगल को याद कर भावुक हुए विक्की कौशल, कहा- 'काम के बदले पैसे भी देने को तैयार था'

11 मार्च 2020

ashok pandit
Bollywood

ज्योतिरादित्य के भाजपा में शामिल होते ही बॉलीवुड निर्माता ने कांग्रेस पर कसा तंज, ट्वीट किया मीम

11 मार्च 2020

pooja bedi
Bollywood

पूजा बेदी ने उमर अब्दुल्ला के साथ शेयर की फोटो, यूजर्स ने सुनाई खरी-खोटी

11 मार्च 2020

Armaan Malik
Bollywood

अरमान मलिक ने सोशल मीडिया से डिलीट किए सारे पोस्ट, फिर शेयर की हैरान कर देने वाली फोटो

11 मार्च 2020

Akanksha Puri and Paras Chhabra
Television

आकांक्षा को लेकर पारस छाबड़ा ने खोला एक और राज, टैटू के बारे में भी बोली ये बड़ी बात

11 मार्च 2020

mugdha godse rahul dev
Bollywood

14 साल छोटी मुग्धा गोडसे को डेट कर रहे हैं राहुल देव, बॉलीवुड के इन कपल के बीच भी है उम्र का फासला

11 मार्च 2020

tom hanks
tom hanks - फोटो : social media
tom hanks
tom hanks - फोटो : social media
tom hanks
tom hanks - फोटो : social media
tom hanks
tom hanks - फोटो : social media
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited