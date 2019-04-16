शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Hollywood ›   Charlie Chaplin birth anniversary know some lesser known facts about his life

मौत के बाद श्मशान से गायब हो गया था चार्ली चैपलिन का शव, ऑस्कर के लिए मिला सबसे बड़ा स्टैडिंग ओवेशन

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 16 Apr 2019 09:13 AM IST
चार्ली चैपलिन
1 of 6
चार्ली चैपलिन - फोटो : social media
एक मासूम सी दुनिया का ख्वाब देखने वाली नीली, उदास और निश्छल आंखों वाले चार्ली चैपलिन की आज जयंती है। वे पहले एक्टर थे जिन्हें टाइम पत्रिका ने अपने कवर पर जगह दी थी। चार्ली की फिल्मों के कम्युनिस्ट विचारों के चलते अमेरिका ने उन पर प्रतिबंध लगा दिया था। लेकिन बावजूद इसके उन्हें 1973 में ऑस्कर अवॉर्ड मिला था। चार्ली चैपलिन की जयंती के मौके पर जानिए उनसे जुड़ी कुछ दिलचस्प बातें ...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
charlie chaplin चार्ली चैपलिन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

Jeremy Renner
Hollywood

Avengers Endgame: अर्जुन के फैन हुए जेरेमी रेनर, बोले- दोनों हाथों से तीर कमान चला लेना दिलचस्प

15 अप्रैल 2019

Ian Cognito
Hollywood

स्टेज परफॉरमेंस के दौरान ही हो गई इस कॉमेडियन की मौत, लोग मजाक समझकर हंसते रहे

13 अप्रैल 2019

UP Board Class 10th & 12th 2019 की परीक्षाओं का सबसे तेज परिणाम देखने के लिए रजिस्टर करें।
UP Board 2019

UP Board Class 10th & 12th 2019 की परीक्षाओं का सबसे तेज परिणाम देखने के लिए रजिस्टर करें।
विल स्मिथ
Hollywood

'मैन इन ब्लैक' एक्टर विल स्मिथ पहुंचे मां गंगा की शरण में, पूजा करते हुए तस्वीरें आई सामने

7 अप्रैल 2019

सुपरमैन
Hollywood

'श्राप' के चलते एक्टर्स के बीच मनहूस है सुपरमैन का किरदार, जिसने भी निभाया दुनिया में नहीं बचा

14 मार्च 2019

हनुमान जयंती पर नौकरी प्राप्ति, आर्थिक उन्नत्ति, राजनीतिक सफलता एवं शत्रुनाशक हनुमंत अनुष्ठान
ज्योतिष समाधान

हनुमान जयंती पर नौकरी प्राप्ति, आर्थिक उन्नत्ति, राजनीतिक सफलता एवं शत्रुनाशक हनुमंत अनुष्ठान
Angelina Jolie
Hollywood

एंजेलिना जोली ने इस वजह से ब्रैड पिट को दिया था तलाक, इंटरव्यू में बोलीं- उनके शराब की लत और...'

12 मार्च 2019

जोकर
Hollywood

जोकर: वो किरदार जो नफरत फैलाकर भी जीत ले गया ऑस्कर, इसके बिना अधूरी है बैटमैन की परिकल्पना

5 अप्रैल 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Hollywood

Hailey Bieber
Hollywood

जस्टिन बीबर ने फोटो पोस्ट कर पत्नी को बताया प्रेग्नेंट, यूजर्स बोले- 'गर्भावस्था मजाक नहीं है'

3 अप्रैल 2019

गेम ऑफ थ्रोन्स
Hollywood

'गेम ऑफ थ्रोन्स' के लिए एमिलिया क्लार्क ने उतारे कपड़े, अब बोलीं- 'मुझे इसका पछतावा नहीं'

17 मार्च 2019

UP Board Class 10th & 12th 2019 की परीक्षाओं का सबसे तेज परिणाम देखने के लिए रजिस्टर करें।
UP Board 2019

UP Board Class 10th & 12th 2019 की परीक्षाओं का सबसे तेज परिणाम देखने के लिए रजिस्टर करें।
विज्ञापन
Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin
Hollywood

पार्क में सरेआम झगड़ने लगे जस्टिन बीबर और हैली बाल्डविन, शादीशुदा जिंदगी में तनाव की खबरें

19 मार्च 2019

सुपरमैन
Hollywood

'श्राप' के चलते एक्टर्स के बीच मनहूस है सुपरमैन का किरदार, जिसने भी निभाया दुनिया में नहीं बचा

14 मार्च 2019

हनुमान जयंती पर नौकरी प्राप्ति, आर्थिक उन्नत्ति, राजनीतिक सफलता एवं शत्रुनाशक हनुमंत अनुष्ठान
ज्योतिष समाधान

हनुमान जयंती पर नौकरी प्राप्ति, आर्थिक उन्नत्ति, राजनीतिक सफलता एवं शत्रुनाशक हनुमंत अनुष्ठान
the favourite
Hollywood

राजा-रानियों के यौन संबंधों पर बात करने लगी हैं फ़िल्में, एक तो आस्कर अवार्ड की रेस में शामिल

7 फरवरी 2019

Ambani and Anand Piramal
Hollywood

अंबानी खानदान की बेटी के संगीत फंक्शन में ये हॉलीवुड सिंगर करेंगी परफॉर्म, एक रात के लेंगी 15 करोड़

23 अक्टूबर 2018

oscars winner
Hollywood

इन 6 एक्टर्स ने जीते हैं सबसे ज्यादा ऑस्कर, बॉलीवुड अभिनेता भी मानते हैं आदर्श

23 फरवरी 2019

Uri The Surgical Strike
Hollywood

वॉर पर बेस्ड हैं हॉलीवुड की ये 5 खतरनाक फिल्में, ऐसी देशभक्ति देख दुनियाभर में मच गया था तहलका

26 जनवरी 2019

Angelina Jolie
Hollywood

एंजेलिना जोली ने इस वजह से ब्रैड पिट को दिया था तलाक, इंटरव्यू में बोलीं- उनके शराब की लत और...'

12 मार्च 2019

elsa hosk
Hollywood

7 करोड़ की बिकिनी पहन रैंप पर उतरी मॉडल तो देखते रह गए लोग, जड़े थे 2000 से ज्यादा हीरे

26 नवंबर 2018

Rania Youssef
Hollywood

एक्ट्रेस की 'रिवीलिंग ड्रेस' पर मचा बवाल, दोषी पाई गईं तो हो सकती है 5 साल की जेल

2 दिसंबर 2018

ariana grande
Hollywood

सुअर के प्यार में किस हद तक गुजर गई एक्ट्रेस, 68 लाख की रिंग लौटाई पर सहन न हुई जुदाई

20 नवंबर 2018

hollywood
Hollywood

बॉक्स ऑफिस पर 'उरी' साबित हुईं हैं युद्ध पर बनी ये 5 हॉलीवुड फिल्में, जबरदस्त रहा है कलेक्शन

23 जनवरी 2019

hollywood
Hollywood

इन 7 फिल्मों ने जीते हैं अबतक सबसे ज्यादा ऑस्कर अवॉर्ड, जानिए कौनसी फिल्म रही टॉप पर

23 फरवरी 2019

michael jackson
Hollywood

क्या सच में बच्चों के साथ ऐसा करते थे माइकल जैक्सन, विवादों में आई पॉप किंग पर बनी डॉक्यूमेंट्री!

6 मार्च 2019

चार्ली चैपलिन
चार्ली चैपलिन - फोटो : social media
चार्ली चैपलिन
चार्ली चैपलिन
चार्ली चैपलिन
चार्ली चैपलिन
चार्ली चैपलिन
चार्ली चैपलिन
चार्ली चैपलिन
चार्ली चैपलिन
चार्ली चैपलिन अलबर्ट आइंस्टीन के साथ
चार्ली चैपलिन अलबर्ट आइंस्टीन के साथ
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.