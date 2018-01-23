Download App
Bigg Boss के इस कंटेस्टेंट को हारकर भी मिला बड़ा मौका, 'स्टूडेंट ऑफ द ईयर-2' में करेंगे ये रोल

amarujala.com- Presented By- अरविंद, Updated Tue, 23 Jan 2018 02:31 PM IST
बिग बॉस 11 में अपनी चॉकलेटी लुक से सबका दिल जीतने वाले प्रियांक शर्मा एक बार फिर दर्शकों के सामने आ रहे हैं। लेकिन इस बार वे छोटे नहीं बल्कि बड़े पर्दे पर दस्तक देने आ रहे हैं। खबर है कि फिल्म "स्टूडेंट ऑफ द ईयर-2' में वे दिखाई देंगे..
priyank sharma karan johar students of the year 2 bigg boss 11 vikas gupta ekta kapoor web series

