Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Vivek Oberoi slams Bollywood actors to not supporting his film said easy to post selfies with PM

मोदी की बायोपिक पर रोक के बाद सेलिब्रिटीज पर भड़के विवेक, बोले- 'कोई भी सपोर्ट में नहीं आया'

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 14 Apr 2019 08:44 AM IST
Vivek Oberoi
Vivek Oberoi - फोटो : ani
बॉलीवुड एक्टर विवेक ओबेरॉय पिछले कई दिनों से प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की बायोपिक 'पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी' की वजह से काफी चर्चा में हैं। इस फिल्म में वह पीएम मोदी का किरदार कर रहे हैं। हाल ही में फिल्म की रिलीज को लेकर काफी विवाद हुआ इसके बाद आचार संहिता का हवाला देते हुए चुनाव आयोग ने इस की फिल्म रिलीज पर रोक लगा दी है। 
vivek oberoi pm modi prime minister narendra modi election commission code of conduct lok sabha elections 2019 विवेक ओबेरॉय पीएम मोदी प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी चुनाव आयोग आचार संहिता लोकसभा चुनाव 2019
Satish Kaushik
Bollywood

सतीश कौशिक की बर्थडे पार्टी में लगा स्टार्स का मेला, तुषार कपूर-गुलशन ग्रोवर सहित पहुंचे कई सितारे

14 अप्रैल 2019

Vivek Oberoi, Alia Bhatt
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड स्टार्स पर भड़के विवेक ओबेरॉय और कंगना को आलिया का जवाब सहित ये हैं मनोरंजन की बड़ी खबरें

14 अप्रैल 2019

बॉलीवुड
Bollywood

परदे के पीछे कुछ ऐसे हैं शाहरुख खान, तस्वीरें देखेंगे तो नहीं होगा यकीन

13 अप्रैल 2019

nita ambani
Bollywood

शादी के 3 साल बाद नीता से डॉक्टर्स ने कही थी ऐसी बात, सन्न रह गई थी अंबानी परिवार की बहू

13 अप्रैल 2019

Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas
Bollywood

शादी के बाद प्रियंका चोपड़ा के लिए पहली बुरी खबर, दिशा की खुल गई लाॅटरी

13 अप्रैल 2019

salman aishwarya
Bollywood

ऐश्वर्या के फ्लैट के बाहर रात 3 बजे तक क्या कर रहे थे सलमान, क्यों देनी पड़ी थी सुसाइड की धमकी

13 अप्रैल 2019

Vivek Oberoi
Bollywood

विवेक ओबेरॉय ने बॉलीवुड स्टार्स को लताड़ा, बोले- फिल्म पर बैन लगाने की कोशिश हो रही है

14 अप्रैल 2019

Aishwarya Rai, salman khan
Bollywood

20 साल पहले प्यार में डूबे ऐसे दिखते थे सलमान-ऐश्वर्या, किस वजह से हुआ ब्रेकअप?

13 अप्रैल 2019

sangeetha krish
Bollywood

मां के गंभीर आरोपों के बाद इस एक्ट्रेस ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, बोलीं- '13 की उम्र से किया शोषण'

13 अप्रैल 2019

बॉलीवुड
Bollywood

शराब-सिगरेट से दूर रहते हैं ये 11 बॉलीवुड स्टार्स, 6 एक्ट्रेस भी जो नहीं लगातीं हाथ

13 अप्रैल 2019

deepika padukone
Bollywood

प्रेग्नेंसी की खबरों पर दीपिका पादुकोण के सब्र का बांध टूटा, दे डाला करारा जवाब

13 अप्रैल 2019

akash ambani
Bollywood

शादी के बाद आकाश का कैसे ख्याल रख रही हैं अंबानी परिवार की बहू, सबूत देखिए

13 अप्रैल 2019

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan
Bollywood

सुजैन ने ऋतिक से तलाक की असली वजह बताई और मीटू पर बोली प्रियंका चोपड़ा सहित ये मनोरंजन की बड़ी खबरें

13 अप्रैल 2019

Mahika Sharma, Rahul Gandhi
Bollywood

राहुल गांधी के प्यार में पड़ी ये एक्ट्रेस, इंस्टाग्राम पर पोस्ट लिखकर किया इजहार

13 अप्रैल 2019

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor
Bollywood

शादी की अटकलों के बीच अस्पताल पहुंचे अर्जुन कपूर और मलाइका अरोड़ा, क्या है इसकी वजह?

13 अप्रैल 2019

Sanjay Dutt and Manyata Dutt
Bollywood

बिग बी के बाद संजय दत्त के घर आया नन्हा मेहमान, 'कलंक' से 5 दिन पहले दी खुशखबरी

12 अप्रैल 2019

dilip kumar
Bollywood

जब जेआरडी टाटा के सामने दिलीप कुमार ने दिखाया था स्टारडम, फिर हुआ कुछ ऐसा

13 अप्रैल 2019

begum para
Bollywood

पुराने जमाने की इस अभिनेत्री ने दिया था बोल्ड फोटोशूट, दिलीप कुमार से था ये रिश्ता

13 अप्रैल 2019

Anant, Satish and Parineeti Chopra
Bollywood

सतीश कौशिक ही नहीं ये 7 सेलिब्रिटी भी हुए मोटे से पतले, अंबानी के बेटे ने तो घटाया 108 किलो वजन

13 अप्रैल 2019

Sapna Chaudhary, Pawan Chawla
Bollywood

जानिए कौन है ये शख्स, जो सपना चौधरी के साथ हर समय साये की तरह रहता है साथ

13 अप्रैल 2019

shibani dandekar
Bollywood

फरहान-शिबानी के खुलेआम रोमांस करने पर परिवार ने उठाए सवाल, पहले तो ऐसे नहीं थे फिर अब...

13 अप्रैल 2019

Rakhi sawant
Bollywood

वीडियो में फूट-फूट कर रोती दिखीं राखी सावंत, फैंस बोले- दीपक कलाल की याद आ रही है

14 अप्रैल 2019

Vivek Oberoi
Vivek Oberoi - फोटो : ani
Vivek Oberoi
Vivek Oberoi - फोटो : social media
Vivek Oberoi
Vivek Oberoi - फोटो : social media
Vivek Oberoi
Vivek Oberoi - फोटो : file photo
Vivek Oberoi
Vivek Oberoi - फोटो : twitter
