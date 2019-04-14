मोदी की बायोपिक पर रोक के बाद सेलिब्रिटीज पर भड़के विवेक, बोले- 'कोई भी सपोर्ट में नहीं आया'

{"_id":"5cb2a147bdec22146a72e561","slug":"vivek-oberoi-slams-bollywood-actors-to-not-supporting-his-film-said-easy-to-post-selfies-with-pm","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u092f\u094b\u092a\u093f\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u093f\u092c\u094d\u0930\u093f\u091f\u0940\u091c \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0935\u0947\u0915, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- '\u0915\u094b\u0908 \u092d\u0940 \u0938\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0906\u092f\u093e'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Vivek Oberoi
- फोटो : ani
{"_id":"5cb2a147bdec22146a72e561","slug":"vivek-oberoi-slams-bollywood-actors-to-not-supporting-his-film-said-easy-to-post-selfies-with-pm","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u092f\u094b\u092a\u093f\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u093f\u092c\u094d\u0930\u093f\u091f\u0940\u091c \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0935\u0947\u0915, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- '\u0915\u094b\u0908 \u092d\u0940 \u0938\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0906\u092f\u093e'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Vivek Oberoi
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5cb2a147bdec22146a72e561","slug":"vivek-oberoi-slams-bollywood-actors-to-not-supporting-his-film-said-easy-to-post-selfies-with-pm","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u092f\u094b\u092a\u093f\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u093f\u092c\u094d\u0930\u093f\u091f\u0940\u091c \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0935\u0947\u0915, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- '\u0915\u094b\u0908 \u092d\u0940 \u0938\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0906\u092f\u093e'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Vivek Oberoi
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5cb2a147bdec22146a72e561","slug":"vivek-oberoi-slams-bollywood-actors-to-not-supporting-his-film-said-easy-to-post-selfies-with-pm","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u092f\u094b\u092a\u093f\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u093f\u092c\u094d\u0930\u093f\u091f\u0940\u091c \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0935\u0947\u0915, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- '\u0915\u094b\u0908 \u092d\u0940 \u0938\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0906\u092f\u093e'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Vivek Oberoi
- फोटो : file photo
{"_id":"5cb2a147bdec22146a72e561","slug":"vivek-oberoi-slams-bollywood-actors-to-not-supporting-his-film-said-easy-to-post-selfies-with-pm","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u092f\u094b\u092a\u093f\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u093f\u092c\u094d\u0930\u093f\u091f\u0940\u091c \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0935\u0947\u0915, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- '\u0915\u094b\u0908 \u092d\u0940 \u0938\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0906\u092f\u093e'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Vivek Oberoi
- फोटो : twitter