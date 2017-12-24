Download App
आपका शहर Close

मुंबई के इस अालीशान होटल में होगा विराट-अनुष्का का रिसेप्शन, अंबानी का 'एंटीलिया' भी लगता है बौना

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला

Updated Sun, 24 Dec 2017 04:29 PM IST
Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma wedding reception in Mumbai

इटली में शादी, हनीमून फिर दिल्ली में हुए ग्रैंड रिसेप्शन के बाद अनुष्का-विराट का अगला सेलिब्रेशन मुंबई में 26 दिसंबर को होने वाला है। उस दिन पूरा बॉलीवुड और क्रिकेट जगत 'विरुष्का' की इस खुशी में शरीक होंगे। अब इस जोड़ी का अगला पड़ाव मुंबई का 'द सेंट रेजिस' होगा।

Comments

Browse By Tags

virat kohli anushka sharma mumbai wedding reception

आज का मुद्दा

गुजरात में राहुल गांधी बोले- अगले चुनाव में जीतेंगे 135 सीट, बीजेपी हारेगी

Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses party workers in Ahmedabad after gujarat election

Most Viewed

SEX स्कैंडल में पकड़ीं एक्ट्रेस ने खोला बॉलीवुड का काला सच, 50 हजार में जिस्म परोसने को मजबूर

two actress involve in sex racket hyderabad police revealed the name
  • सोमवार, 18 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

सेक्स रैकेट में पकड़ी गई एक्ट्रेस का नाम आ गया सामने, एक कस्टमर से लिए जाते थे 50 हजार रुपए

police bust a high profile prostitution racket two actress involve
  • सोमवार, 18 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

अरबपति बिजनेसमैन से शादी करने जा रही कपूर खानदान की ये बेटी, अनुष्‍का की तरह रॉयल होगी वेडिंग

sonam kapoor decide to get marry with boyfriend anand ahuja after anushka sharma wedding
  • शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

विराट-अनुष्का का मुंबई रिसेप्शन होगा खास, दिल्ली से इस तरह होगा अलग, कार्ड से ही मिल गई झलक

Picture of Virat and Anushka Mumbai wedding reception card is going viral
  • रविवार, 24 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

हो गया खुलासा, मुंबई रिसेप्‍शन के बाद कहां रहेगी विराट और अनुष्का की जोड़ी, ये रहा सबूत

Know where newly wedded couple virat anushka will stay after their marriage
  • रविवार, 24 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

दिल्ली से ज्यादा आलीशान होगा अनुष्का-विराट का मुंबई रिसेप्शन, 40 मंजिला होटल में हैं ऐसी सुविधाएं

Know about Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Mumbai reception
  • रविवार, 24 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!