सिनेमेटोग्राफर बी कन्नन का निधन, 50 से अधिक फिल्मों में कर चुके हैं काम

Very sad to report the passing away of Legendary Cinematographer #BKannan sir, who worked in more than 50 films (40 films with @offBharathiraja sir). He was HoD at @BOFTAindia for Cinematography. Very sad we lost such a jovial & wonderful person from our team. #RIP Kannan sir🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/GGJIldISrg