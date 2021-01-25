वरुण धवन की शादी और जान्हवी कपूर की फिल्म के सेट पर प्रदर्शन, पांच खबरें

{"_id":"600dbd598ebc3e32e764f55e","slug":"varun-dhawan-natasha-dalal-wedding-and-janhvi-kapoor-shoot-in-patiala-halted-by-protestors-slogans-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0930\u0941\u0923 \u0927\u0935\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u094d\u0939\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0947\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
वरुण धवन की शादी
- फोटो : इंस्टाग्राम
{"_id":"600dbd598ebc3e32e764f55e","slug":"varun-dhawan-natasha-dalal-wedding-and-janhvi-kapoor-shoot-in-patiala-halted-by-protestors-slogans-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0930\u0941\u0923 \u0927\u0935\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u094d\u0939\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0947\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
कंगना रणौत और स्वरा भास्कर
- फोटो : PTI
{"_id":"600dbd598ebc3e32e764f55e","slug":"varun-dhawan-natasha-dalal-wedding-and-janhvi-kapoor-shoot-in-patiala-halted-by-protestors-slogans-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0930\u0941\u0923 \u0927\u0935\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u094d\u0939\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0947\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
पीयूष मिश्रा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला, मुंबई
{"_id":"600dbd598ebc3e32e764f55e","slug":"varun-dhawan-natasha-dalal-wedding-and-janhvi-kapoor-shoot-in-patiala-halted-by-protestors-slogans-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0930\u0941\u0923 \u0927\u0935\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u094d\u0939\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0947\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
पवन कल्याण
- फोटो : Screengrab From Vakeel Saab Motion Poster
{"_id":"600dbd598ebc3e32e764f55e","slug":"varun-dhawan-natasha-dalal-wedding-and-janhvi-kapoor-shoot-in-patiala-halted-by-protestors-slogans-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0930\u0941\u0923 \u0927\u0935\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u094d\u0939\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0947\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
जान्हवी कपूर इन गुडलक जेरी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला, मुंबई