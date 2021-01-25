विज्ञापन
वरुण धवन की शादी और जान्हवी कपूर की फिल्म के सेट पर प्रदर्शन, पांच खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 25 Jan 2021 12:03 AM IST
वरुण धवन की शादी
वरुण धवन की शादी - फोटो : इंस्टाग्राम
बॉलीवुड अभिनेता वरुण धवन रविवार को अपनी लॉन्ग टर्म गर्लफ्रेंड नताशा दलाल के साथ शादी के बंधन में बंध गए। वरुण और नताशा ने परिवार और करीबी दोस्तों की मौजूदगी में सात फेरे लिए। वरुण धवन ने अपने आधिकारिक इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट से अपनी शादी की तस्वीरें शेयर कीं। इन तस्वीरों को शेयर करते हुए वरुण ने कैप्शन में लिखा, 'जिंदगीभर का प्यार आज ऑफिशियल हो गया।'

शादी के बंधन में बंधे वरुण धवन और नताशा दलाल, दूल्हा दुल्हन की पहली तस्वीर आई सामने

 
वरुण धवन की शादी - फोटो : इंस्टाग्राम
कंगना रणौत और स्वरा भास्कर - फोटो : PTI
पीयूष मिश्रा - फोटो : अमर उजाला, मुंबई
पवन कल्याण - फोटो : Screengrab From Vakeel Saab Motion Poster
जान्हवी कपूर इन गुडलक जेरी - फोटो : अमर उजाला, मुंबई
