{"_id":"5a4c93d24f1c1b36198b4976","slug":"tv-actress-shruti-seth-talks-about-bollywoods-stance-on-sexual-harassment","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u094c\u0928 \u0936\u094b\u0937\u0923 \u092a\u0930 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0941\u0924\u093f \u0938\u0947\u0920, \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0930 \u091a\u0941\u0915\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0906\u0932\u094b\u091a\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
यौन शोषण पर खुलकर बोलीं एक्ट्रेस श्रुति सेठ, पीएम मोदी की भी कर चुकीं हैं आलोचना
टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 03 Jan 2018 02:12 PM IST
हॉलीवुड के बड़े प्रोड्यूसर हार्वे वाइंस्टीन के खिलाफ यौन शोषण के मामलों के खुलासों के बाद दुनिया भर में #metoo अभियान चलाया गया। इसके जरिए सेलिब्रिटीज से लेकर आम लोगों ने अपनी आपबीती दुनिया के सामने रखी।
