शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   tu aashiqui jannat zubair rahmani refuse to kiss his co actor makers want to replace her

टीवी की इस पॉपुलर एक्ट्रेस को मिली Kiss ना करने की सजा, मेकर्स ने लिया इतना बड़ा फैसला

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 15 Mar 2018 12:55 PM IST
जन्नत
1 of 5
कलर्स चैनल के पॉपुलर टीवी सीरियल 'तू आशिकी' की लीड एक्ट्रेस जन्नत जुबैर रहमानी इन दिनों सुर्खियां बटोर रही हैं। शो के एक सीन में उन्हें अपने को-स्टार ऋत्विक अरोड़ा को गाल पर किस करने को कहा गया। लेकिन इस पर जन्नत की मां भड़क उठीं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
jannat zubair rahmani tu aashiqui ritvik arora

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Esha Deol
Bollywood

अपने देवर की बारात ले के निकलीं ईशा देओल, ससुरालवालों के साथ जमकर लगाए ठुमके, देखें वीडियो

15 मार्च 2018

विराट कोहली
Bollywood

कुछ दिन पहले इस पोज में दिखे थे विराट, अब अनुष्का के बारे में बात तक नहीं करना चाहते?

15 मार्च 2018

अजय देवगन
Bollywood

अजय देवगन को दो बार हो चुकी है जेल, नाम बदलकर करियर बनाने के लिए क्यों हुए थे मजबूर

15 मार्च 2018

Shah Rukh Rani Mukerji
Bollywood

शाहरुख खान का बड़ा खुलासा, 'एक्टिंग को कह दूंगा अलविदा, परिवार जानता है यह बात'

15 मार्च 2018

Janhvi Kapoor and Sridevi
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी के निधन के 12 दिन बाद ही क्यों शूटिंग पर लौट आई थीं जाह्नवी, अब हुआ खुलासा

15 मार्च 2018

Fatima sana Shaikh wishes Aamir Khan in her own style
Bollywood

26 साल छोटी ऑनस्क्रीन 'बेटी' से थी अफेयर की चर्चा, अब उसी ने आमिर को कह दिया 'ताऊ'

15 मार्च 2018

More in Bollywood

Aamir Khan reveals about Amitabh Bachchan injury on the sets of Thugs of Hindostan
Bollywood

आमिर ने खोला अमिताभ की तबियत बिगड़ने का राज, बताया उस दिन क्या हुआ था

15 मार्च 2018

kaala
Bollywood

रजनीकांत की इस फिल्म के ट्रेलर को देख चुके हैं 4.5 करोड़ लोग, अब गिर सकती है गाज

15 मार्च 2018

ALIA BHATT
Bollywood

आलिया भट्ट ने रणबीर से अफेयर की खबरों पर तोड़ी चुप्पी, अब किया खुलासा

15 मार्च 2018

Hina Khan
Bollywood

Bigg Boss के 2 महीने बाद लव त्यागी से मिलीं हिना खान, शो पर हुई थी जबरदस्त लडा़ई

15 मार्च 2018

उदित नारायण
Bollywood

एक्सीडेंट कर बेटा हुआ अरेस्ट तो उदित नारायण को लगा सदमा, हॉस्पिटल में कराए गए भर्ती

15 मार्च 2018

kajol shifting her daughter nyasa to singapore for education without informing ajay devgan
Bollywood

अजय देवगन को बिना बताए काजोल ने बेटी न्यासा को भेजा सिंगापुर, आखिर क्या है माजरा?

15 मार्च 2018

हनी सिंह
Bollywood

पार्टियों की शान हनी सिंह कैसे बने 'यो यो', 18 महीने तक लापता रहने से ऐसी हो गई थी हालत

15 मार्च 2018

rishi kapoor
Bollywood

ऋषि कपूर ने बॉलीवुड को लेकर बयां की कड़वी सच्चाई, कहा- 'रोल के लिए भीख मांगते हैं वो एक्टर्स...'

15 मार्च 2018

alia bhatt
Bollywood

बर्थडे पर सुबह ही इंस्टाग्राम पर आईं आलिया और फर्स्ट लुक डालने पर हुईं 'राजी', खुश होंगे फैंस

15 मार्च 2018

Alia Bhatt
Bollywood

आलिया भट्ट के नाम से जुड़ा है यह किस्सा, बर्थ डे पर मां ने पोस्ट लिखकर किया विश

15 मार्च 2018

आमिर खान
Bollywood

सालों से फिल्म के लिए फीस नहीं ले रहे आमिर खान, बर्थडे पर किया बड़ा खुलासा

15 मार्च 2018

shraddha kapoor
Bollywood

फिल्म की शूटिंग के लिए देहरादून पहुंची श्रद्धा ने किया कुछ ऐसा कि नाराज हो गए फैंस

15 मार्च 2018

2.0
Bollywood

रजनीकांत की '2.0' से 'ठग्स ऑफ हिंदोस्तान' की भिड़ंत पर आमिर का बयान, 'साथ आए तो परेशानी हो जाएगी'

15 मार्च 2018

अभय देओल
Bollywood

B'day Spl: इस एक्टर ने सोशल मीडिया पर शाहरुख और दीपिका को लिया था आड़े हाथों, लोगों ने की थी तारीफ

15 मार्च 2018

jackie shroff web short film get best film award in Best of India Short Film Festival
Bollywood

बेटे टाइगर से दो कदम आगे निकले जैकी श्रॉफ, अमेरिका में दर्शक टिकट लेकर देख रहे उनकी शॉर्ट फिल्म

15 मार्च 2018

these actress gave rape scene in bollywood film
Bollywood

आलिया से लेकर ऐश्वर्या तक, ये 5 एक्ट्रेस भी रेप सीन से हिट करवा चुकी हैं फिल्में

15 मार्च 2018

जन्नत
जन्नत
जन्नत
Jannat Zubair Rahmani
जन्नत

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.