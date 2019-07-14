शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Troll calls Abhay Deol old man in shirtless picture the actor reply hilarious

अभय देओल को शर्टलेस देख ट्रोल ने बताया था बूढ़ा घने बालों वाला, एक्टर ने जवाब देकर की बोलती बंद

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 14 Jul 2019 04:45 PM IST
अभय देओल
1 of 5
अभय देओल - फोटो : instagram
अभय देओल बेशक इन दिनों फिल्मों से दूर हैं लेकिन उन्होंने बॉलीवुड में अपने अभिनय से दर्शकों के बीच अलग पहचान बनाई है। अभय निर्माता-निर्देशक अजीत सिंह देओल के बेटे हैं। अभय देओल ने अपने फिल्मी करियर की शुरुआत साल 2005 में इम्तियाज अली की फिल्म 'सोचा ना था' से की। इसके बाद अभय ने कई सारी फिल्में की लेकिन कुछ खास कमाल नहीं दिखा पाए।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
abhay deol अभय देओल abhay deol instagram अभय देओल इंस्टाग्राम
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP
विज्ञापन

Recommended

सनी लियोनी, डेनियल
Bollywood

एक एकड़ में फैला है सनी लियोनी का ये आलीशान बंगला, देखिए लॉस एंजेलिस में मौजूद इस आशियाने की फोटोज

14 जुलाई 2019

kabir singh
Bollywood

'अर्जुन रेड्डी' के एक्टर विजय नहीं देखना चाहते 'कबीर सिंह', बोले- 'मैं क्यों देखूं ये फिल्म'

14 जुलाई 2019

बायो मेडिकल एवं लाइफ साइंसेज में सतत उन्नति की अपार संभावनाएं, पैकेज भी बेहतर
Dolphin PG Dehradun

बायो मेडिकल एवं लाइफ साइंसेज में सतत उन्नति की अपार संभावनाएं, पैकेज भी बेहतर
Sacred Games 2
Bollywood

'सेक्रेड गेम्स' से पहले इन 5 वेब सीरीज के सीक्वल भी चर्चा में, दो सीजन में हो चुकी है 'गंदी बात'

14 जुलाई 2019

कटरीना कैफ
Bollywood

सलमान संग शादी का वीडियो वायरल होने के बाद बीच पर नजर आईं कटरीना, क्यूट स्माइल ने उड़ा दिए फैंस के होश

14 जुलाई 2019

तुरंत पायें अपनी सभी धन, प्यार, नौकरी, व्यापार आदि समस्याओं का समाधान सिर्फ 99 /- में
Astrology

तुरंत पायें अपनी सभी धन, प्यार, नौकरी, व्यापार आदि समस्याओं का समाधान सिर्फ 99 /- में
स्वरा भास्कर
Bollywood

स्वरा बोलीं मुगलों ने भारत को अमीर बनाया, भड़के यूजर्स बोले- 'तुम्हें और जलील होना है'

14 जुलाई 2019

shloka mehta
Bollywood

अंबानी परिवार ने वीडियो से श्लोका को किया बर्थडे विश, मुकेश बोले-'अगले साल दादा बन जाऊं'

14 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Bollywood

tum bin starcast
Bollywood

'तुम बिन' से रातों रात हिट हुई थी पूरी स्टारकास्ट, 18 साल में इतने बदल गए अब पहचान पाना मुश्किल

14 जुलाई 2019

top weekly news
Bollywood

पूजा बत्रा की शादी और श्रीदेवी पर डीजीपी के बयान सहित इन 5 खबरों ने हफ्ते भर बटोरी सुर्खियां

14 जुलाई 2019

बायो मेडिकल एवं लाइफ साइंसेज में सतत उन्नति की अपार संभावनाएं, पैकेज भी बेहतर
Dolphin PG Dehradun

बायो मेडिकल एवं लाइफ साइंसेज में सतत उन्नति की अपार संभावनाएं, पैकेज भी बेहतर
विज्ञापन
virat kohli, anushka sharma
Bollywood

विश्व कप से बाहर होने के बाद लंदन में घूमते दिखे अनुष्का-विराट, यूजर्स बोले- 'यही करने गए थे क्या?

14 जुलाई 2019

sonam kapoor
Bollywood

कपूर खानदान की ये पॉपुलर एक्ट्रेस 75 की उम्र में दिखने लगेंगी ऐसी, आप पहचान पाए क्या?

14 जुलाई 2019

तुरंत पायें अपनी सभी धन, प्यार, नौकरी, व्यापार आदि समस्याओं का समाधान सिर्फ 99 /- में
Astrology

तुरंत पायें अपनी सभी धन, प्यार, नौकरी, व्यापार आदि समस्याओं का समाधान सिर्फ 99 /- में
Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta
Bollywood

आकाश अंबानी की जिंदगी में कैसे आईं श्लोका, कैसे हुआ प्यार, परिवार के सामने कैसे किया प्रपोज?

14 जुलाई 2019

katrina kaif
Bollywood

कटरीना कैफ ने समुद्र के पास खड़े होकर दिया ऐसा पोज, अर्जुन कपूर ने किया मजाकिया कमेंट

14 जुलाई 2019

आम्रपाली , निरहुआ
Bollywood

भोजपुरी स्टार निरहुआ को देखने के लिए उमड़ी फैंस की भीड़, एक बार फिर आम्रपाली के साथ दिखेगा रोमांस

14 जुलाई 2019

minissha lamba
Bollywood

रणबीर कपूर की इस एक्ट्रेस को नहीं मिल रहीं फिल्में, इंडस्ट्री छोड़ अब करना पड़ रहा ये काम

14 जुलाई 2019

the kapil sharma show
Bollywood

कपिल के शो में पहुंचे इस सेलिब्रिटी ने किया खुलासा, जब घर तक बेचने को तैयार हो गए थे पिता

14 जुलाई 2019

malaika arora
Bollywood

नियॉन कलर के क्रॉप टॉप और शॉर्ट्स में नजर आईं मलाइका, जिम के बाहर मीडिया को दिए पोज

14 जुलाई 2019

super 30
Bollywood

सुपर 30 में डार्क स्किन टोन पर उठे सवाल तो ऋतिक बोले-धूप में पापड़ बेचने वाला गोरा होगा क्या?

14 जुलाई 2019

Zaira Wasim
Bollywood

एक्टिंग छोड़ने के 13 दिन बाद जायरा वसीम ने लिखी भावुक पोस्ट, कहा- 'जैसी जिंदगी चाहते थे वैसी नहीं मिली'

13 जुलाई 2019

Pooja Batra marries Nawab Shah
Bollywood

पूजा बत्रा से शादी के महज चंद घंटे बाद खुली नवाब शाह की किस्मत, मिला अब तक का सबसे बड़ा ऑफर

13 जुलाई 2019

अजय देवगन और तब्बू
Bollywood

शूटिंग सेट पर सोते अजय देवगन और नजरें झुकाकर बैठीं तब्बू, देखें 5 सेलेब्स के थ्रोबैक फोटोज

14 जुलाई 2019

bigg boss 3
Bollywood

'बिग बॉस' के ऑर्गेनाइजर पर महिला पत्रकार ने करवाई FIR, बोलीं-4 लोगों ने उड़ाया बॉडी का मजाक

14 जुलाई 2019

जैकलीन फर्नांडीज
Bollywood

बड़े हादसे का शिकार होने से बचीं जैकलीन फर्नांडीज, पब्लिक के बीच मुंह छुपाते हुए आईं नजर

13 जुलाई 2019

अभय देओल
अभय देओल - फोटो : instagram
अभय देओल
अभय देओल - फोटो : instagram
अभय देओल
अभय देओल
अभय देओल
अभय देओल
अभय देओल
अभय देओल
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू का पंजाब कैबिनेट से इस्तीफा, राहुल गांधी को लिखा था खत

पंजाब में कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह सरकार के कैबिनेट मंत्री नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू ने अपने पद से इस्तीफा दे दिया। उन्होंने इस बात की जानकारी ट्वीट कर दी। ऐसा माना जा रहा है कि मुख्यमंत्री से उनके ताल्लुक ठीक नहीं चल रहे थे।

14 जुलाई 2019

भारी बारिश 3:28

भारी बारिश से हुए बाढ़ जैसे हालात, बिहार और असम में एनडीआरएफ तैनात

14 जुलाई 2019

चंद्रयान 2 05:46

चंद्रयान-2 लॉन्च के लिए तैयार, चंद्रयान 1 से कई मायनों में है अलग

14 जुलाई 2019

चंद्रयान 2 03:10

शुरू हुआ ‘चन्द्रयान 2’ का काउंटडाउन, जानिए ISRO के लिए क्यों खास है ये मिशन

14 जुलाई 2019

वर्ल्ड कप 2019 03:04

CWC 2019: लॉर्ड्स में बनेगा विश्व चैंपियन, फाइनल में पहला विश्व कप जीतने उतरेंगे न्यूजीलैंड-इंग्लैंड

14 जुलाई 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited