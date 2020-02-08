शहर चुनें

जगजीत सिंह के जन्मदिन और रणबीर-आलिया की शादी सहित ये हैं बॉलीवुड की पांच बड़ी खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 08 Feb 2020 07:25 AM IST
Jagjit Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt
1 of 5
Jagjit Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt - फोटो : amar ujala
आज है मशहूर गजलकार जगजीत सिंह का जन्मदिन
'गजल किंग' कहे जाने वाले बेहतरीन गायक जगजीत सिंह का आज जन्मदिन है । जगजीत सिंह ने हिंदी के अलावा कई अन्य भाषाओं में भी गाने गाए । उनका जन्म राजस्थान के एक सिख परिवार में हुआ था । पहले उनका नाम जगजीवन सिंह था बाद में उन्होंने इसे जगजीत सिंह कर लिया था । उनकी पढ़ाई जालंधर से हुई थी । जगजीत सिंह ने 1961 में अपने करियर की शुरुआत ऑल इंडिया रेडियो में गाने से शुरू की थी । 

पढ़ें: संघर्षों से भरा था जगजीत सिंह का जीवन, बेटे की मौत के बाद संगीत से होना चाहते थे दूर लेकिन..
अगली स्लाइड देखें
jagjit singh manasi naik coronavirus ranbir kapoor alia bhatt जगजीत सिंह मानसी नाईक कोरोनो वायरस रणबीर कपूर आलिया भट्ट
Jagjit Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt
Jagjit Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt - फोटो : amar ujala
Manasi Naik
Manasi Naik - फोटो : Social Media
Umesh Shukla
Umesh Shukla - फोटो : amar ujala mumbai
शोभिता धुलिपाला
शोभिता धुलिपाला - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt
Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt - फोटो : Social Media
