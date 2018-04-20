बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
दीपिका पादुकोण का नाम है टाइम की 100 प्रभावशाली लिस्ट में शामिल, विन डीजल ने दी बधाई
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 20 Apr 2018 08:17 AM IST
बॉलीवुड की 'पद्मावती' यानि कि दीपिका पादुकोण का नाम टाइम की दुनिया की 100 सबसे प्रभावशाली हस्तियों की लिस्ट में शामिल हुआ हैं। वैसे तो इस लिस्ट में भारत के कैब कंपनी ओला के को-फाउंडर भावीश अग्रवाल, भारतीय टीम के कप्तान विराट कोहली और माइक्रोसॉफ्ट के सीईओ सत्य नडेला भी शामिल हुए हैं लेकिन बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस में सिर्फ दीपिका पादुकोण ही जगह बनाने में कामयाब हो पायी हैं।
