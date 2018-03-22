शहर चुनें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 22 Mar 2018 04:46 PM IST
3 साल पहले टाइगर श्रॉफ ने बॉलीवुड में 'हीरोपंती' फिल्म से करियर की शुरुआत की थी। टाइगर के आते ही यह बात तो साबित हो गई थी कि वह डांस के मामले में ऋतिक को सीधी टक्कर दे सकते हैं। हालांकि उनके फैंस इस बात का बेसब्री से इंतजार कर रहे हैं कि टाइगर पापा जैकी के साथ कब एक फ्रेम में नजर आएंगे। जब यह सवाल टाइगर से पूछा गया तो उन्होंने जो कहा वह आपको बेशक हैरान कर देगा।
 
