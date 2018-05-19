शहर चुनें

यह छोटी सी लड़की बड़ी होकर अब दिखती है ऐसी, जॉन अब्राहम के साथ इस फिल्म में करेगी यह अहम रोल

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 19 May 2018 10:23 PM IST
diana
1 of 5
फिल्म एक्ट्रेस डायना पेंटी को बॉलीवुड में बहुत कम पॉपुलैरिटी मिली हुई है और वह कम फिल्मों में अभी तक देखी गई हैं। लेकिन पिछले कुछ दिनों से उनकी बचपन की कुछ तस्वीरें चर्चा में हैं..तो आइए जानते हैं इन तस्वीरों के बारे में...
