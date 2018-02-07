अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   these special songs for this valentine day for making love happy

प्रेमिका से मोहब्बत का इजहार करना है तो सुनाइए ये 10 सॉन्ग, कुछ कहने की जरूरत नहीं पड़ेगी

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 07 Feb 2018 05:52 PM IST
these special songs for this valentine day for making love happy
1 of 11
फरवरी के महीने को लवरात्रि का महीना कहा जाए तो कोई अतिश्योक्ति नहीं होगी। इन 8 दिनों में कईयों के दिल जुड़ते हैं तो कईयों की बनी बनाई बात बिगड़ जाती है। लेकिन हम आपके लिए लेकर आए हैं वह 10 गीत जिसे अपनी गर्लफ्रेंड के सामने गाकर आप जीत सकते हैं उनका दिल.....
अगली स्लाइड देखें
valentine day 2018 valentine day rose day bollywood love song valentine week

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

five superstar in negative roll in film
Bollywood

सलमान ही नहीं शाहरुख, आमिर समेत ये 5 एक्टर्स भी विलेन बन हीरो को लगा चुके हैं 'किक'

7 फरवरी 2018

Ajay Devgn opens up about being in film indutry for so long at raid trailer launch
Bollywood

यूपी के हाई प्रोफाइल केस पर बनी है RAID, अजय देवगन ने क‌िए फिल्म से जुड़े कई खुलासे

7 फरवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 winner shilpa shinde might be biggest regret of her career with item song
Bollywood

Bigg Boss विनर शिल्पा शिंदे के करियर की यह है सबसे बड़ी भूल, फैंस भी हुए नाराज

7 फरवरी 2018

ranveer singh deepika padukone marriage fixed destination wedding reception in mumbai
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' के सुपरहिट होते ही दीपिका ने दिया सरप्राइज, खिलजी से ऐसे रचाएंगी शादी

7 फरवरी 2018

aishwarya and abhishek enjoying pizza date with aradhya in austrelia
Bollywood

एश्वर्या के पीछे-पीछे यहां पहुंचे अभिषेक, इस लोकल पिज्जा शॉप पर कर रहे 'Rose Day' सेलिब्रेट

7 फरवरी 2018

More in Bollywood

Paresh Rawal says no one can play PM Narendra Modi better than him on screen
Bollywood

सिर्फ मैं ही परदे पर प्रधानमंत्री मोदी बन सकता हूं, मेरे अलावा कोई और नहींः परेश रावल

7 फरवरी 2018

Akshay and Amitabh to come together again, 102 not out trailer attached with Padman
Bollywood

फैंस के लिए खुशखबरी, फिर लौटा 'वक्त', जब एक साथ दिखेंगे अमिताभ और अक्षय

7 फरवरी 2018

Baba Ramdev reveals secret about his life
Bollywood

7 बार मौत को मात दे चुके हैं रामदेव, हुए कई जानलेवा हमले, योगगुरू का सनसनीखेज खुलासा

7 फरवरी 2018

Nushrat Bharucha mother revealed the mystery boy secret on reality show
Bollywood

फिल्म रिलीज से पहले इस एक्ट्रेस की मां ने किया बड़ा खुलासा, देखते रह गए सभी

7 फरवरी 2018

sonakshi sinha confirms sidharth and alia relationship in neha dupia show
Bollywood

सोनाक्षी का बड़ा खुलासा, आलिया भट्ट का होगा इस साल इस शख्स से ब्रेकअप. इसका मिलेगा साथ

7 फरवरी 2018

Miss World Manushi Chhillar says everyone has to take responsibility of menstrual hygiene
Bollywood

वर्ल्ड टूर पर निकलीं मानुषी ने पीरियड्स पर दिया बड़ा बयान, बोलीं- ऐसे आएगा बदलाव

7 फरवरी 2018

After Padmaavat Ranveer Singh become the youngest male actor to enter the 200 crore club
Bollywood

'खिलजी' के नाम दर्ज हुआ नया रिकॉर्ड, पीछे रह गए सलमान और शाहरुख

7 फरवरी 2018

Anushka Sharma horror film Pari new teaser out, Watch video
Bollywood

कमजोर दिल वाले न देखें अनुष्का शर्मा की फिल्म 'परी' का यह नया टीजर, डर से कांप जाएंगे आप

7 फरवरी 2018

Priyanka Chopra reveals her biggest secret about relationship
Bollywood

अमेरिकी एक्टर के प्यार में पागल हो चुकी थीं प्रियंका, टूटने के बाद कर ली ऐसी हालत

7 फरवरी 2018

deepika padukone revealed father prakash padukone crush with madhuri dixit
Bollywood

दीपिका ने पिता प्रकाश पादुकोण पर किया बड़ा खुलासा, माधुरी दीक्षित की शादी से जुड़ा है कनेक्शन

7 फरवरी 2018

sanjay leela bhansali film padmaavat day 13 box office collection
Bollywood

बॉक्स ऑफिस पर 13वें दिन भी 'पद्मावत' के कलेक्शन में गिरावट, अब क्या करेंगे भंसाली

7 फरवरी 2018

Parineeti Chopra is spending quality time in Maldives before shooting Kesari film
Bollywood

शूटिंग से पहले मालद्वीप पहुंच गई अक्षय की लीड एक्ट्रेस, Beach पर कर रहीं ऐसे मस्ती

7 फरवरी 2018

After marriage Anushka and Virat may come together in the Koffee with Karan show
Bollywood

शादी के बाद पहली बार टीवी पर दिखेंगे विराट और अनुष्का, शो के नाम का भी खुलासा

7 फरवरी 2018

baba ramdev reveals his life secret during promotion of tv serial swami ramdev ek sangharsh
Bollywood

रामदेव के जीवन संघर्ष पर टीवी सीरियल बना रहे हैं अजय देवगन, बाबा ने किए कई अहम खुलासे

7 फरवरी 2018

Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika the queen of jhansi's release date postpones to August 2018 from April
Bollywood

विवादों में 'मणिकर्णिका: द क्वीन ऑफ झांसी', अप्रैल में रिलीज पर मंडराया खतरा

7 फरवरी 2018

Katrina Kaif post selfie with thugs of hindostan trollers asked how aamir khan look taller than you
Bollywood

सलमान को छोड़ आमिर की बांहों में आते ही ट्रोल हुईं कटरीना, यूजर्स ने दिए ऐसे कमेंट

7 फरवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.