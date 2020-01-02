शहर चुनें

The Last Color At Oscar Nominations and Javed Akhtar Attack Government entertainment news

ऑस्कर की रेस में भारतीय फिल्म और सरकार पर भड़के जावेद अख्तर, पांच बड़ी खबरें

एंटरटेंमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 02 Jan 2020 07:10 AM IST
Bollywood
1 of 5
Bollywood - फोटो : Social Media
भारत के मशहूर शेफ विकास खन्ना की पहली ही फिल्म ‘द लास्ट कलर’ ऑस्कर पुरस्कार की फीचर फिल्म की सूची में जगह बनाई है। इस फिल्म में अभिनेत्री नीना गुप्ता ने मुख्य किरदार निभाया है। अपनी पहली ही फिल्म के ऑस्कर की रेस में शामिल होने पर विकास खन्ना ने खुशी जताई है। यह फिल्म वृंदावन और वाराणसी में रहने वाली विधवाओं की जिंदगी पर आधारित है।

नीना गुप्ता की फिल्म ‘द लास्ट कलर’ ऑस्कर पुरस्कार की रेस में, इतिहास रचने की संभावना
 
पीरियड्स के दौरान पैड के इस्तेमाल करने को लेकर 'रन फॉर नाईन' कार्यक्रम का आयोजन
Bollywood
Bollywood - फोटो : Social Media
salman khan
salman khan - फोटो : Social Media
mahesh bhatt
mahesh bhatt - फोटो : Social Media
javed akhtar
javed akhtar - फोटो : Social Media
natasa stankovic,Hardik Pandya
natasa stankovic,Hardik Pandya - फोटो : social media
