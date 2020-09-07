शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Sushant Singh Rajput Family Lawyer Vikas Singh On Rhea Chakraborty complaint against Priyanka Singh

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: रिया चक्रवर्ती की शिकायत को विकास सिंह ने बताया बेबुनियाद, कहा- 'ये मुंबई पुलिस को एक्टिव रखने की साजिश'

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 07 Sep 2020 08:46 PM IST
विकास सिंह
1 of 5
विकास सिंह - फोटो : ANI
बॉलीवुड एक्टर सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की मौत के मामले में एक के बाद एक नए मोड़ सामने आ रहे हैं। अब सुशांत के परिवार के वकील विकास सिंह का कहना है कि सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने अपने आदेश में बिल्कुल साफ किया है कि सुशांत के मामले से जुड़ी कोई भी शिकायत CBI को ही जाएगी। ये (रिया की शिकायत) किसी भी तरह से मुंबई पुलिस को एक्टिव रखने की साजिश है। ये शिकायत बेबुनियाद है। 
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
हाथ से न जाने दें दिल्ली पुलिस, BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP और SSB में नौकरी का मौका
Click Here
विज्ञापन
sushant singh rajput sushant singh rajput family lawyer रिया चक्रवर्ती rhea chakraborty priyanka singh
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

फैजल खान, करण जौहर
Bollywood

आमिर खान के भाई का सनसनीखेज खुलासा, करण जौहर पर लगाया सरेआम बेइज्जत करने का आरोप

7 सितंबर 2020

भूपेन हजारिका, कल्पना लाजमी
Bollywood

बेहद खूबसूरत थी भूपेन हजारिका और कल्पना लाजमी की प्रेम कहानी, अभिनेत्री ने इस किताब में किया था जिक्र

7 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
ZEE5 की इन देसी कहानियों में दिखी इंटरनेशनल लेवल की फिल्ममेकिंग, हर कहानी का अलग अंदाज, अलग रुतबा
ZEE5 Movies

ZEE5 की इन देसी कहानियों में दिखी इंटरनेशनल लेवल की फिल्ममेकिंग, हर कहानी का अलग अंदाज, अलग रुतबा
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
Television

'तारक मेहता का उल्टा चश्मा' का ये मशहूर कलाकार अस्पताल में भर्ती, इस वजह से करानी पड़ी गले की सर्जरी

7 सितंबर 2020

डिंपल कपाड़िया, अक्षय कुमार
Bollywood

अक्षय कुमार को समलैंगिक समझती थीं डिंपल कपाड़िया, बेटी ट्विंकल खन्ना का हाथ मांगने पर दिया था ऐसा रिएक्शन

7 सितंबर 2020

आपकी सभी समस्याओं का मिलेगा ज्योतिष्य समाधान, आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली
Kundali

आपकी सभी समस्याओं का मिलेगा ज्योतिष्य समाधान, आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली
राधिका आप्टे
Bollywood

राधिका आप्टे ने विदेशी से की थी गुपचुप तरीके से शादी, बॉलीवुड में इस फिल्म से की थी एंट्री

7 सितंबर 2020

Jennifer Kendal and shashi kapoor
Bollywood

RARE PHOTOS: शशि के लिए पिता का घर छोड़ आईं थीं जेनिफर, 51 की उम्र में ऐसे हुई मौत

7 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

रिया चक्रवर्ती
Bollywood

रिया के खिलाफ मीडिया कवरेज को देखकर निराश हुई ये अभिनेत्री, कहा- 'हम जो कर रहे हैं...'

7 सितंबर 2020

मलाइका अरोड़ा
Bollywood

कोरोना से जंग लड़ रही हैं मलाइका, बताया कैसे रख रही हैं अपना ख्याल

7 सितंबर 2020

ZEE5 की इन देसी कहानियों में दिखी इंटरनेशनल लेवल की फिल्ममेकिंग, हर कहानी का अलग अंदाज, अलग रुतबा
ZEE5 Movies

ZEE5 की इन देसी कहानियों में दिखी इंटरनेशनल लेवल की फिल्ममेकिंग, हर कहानी का अलग अंदाज, अलग रुतबा
विज्ञापन
खाली पीली
Bollywood

ईशान और अनन्या की ये फिल्म होगी ओटीटी पर रिलीज, सैटेलाइट कनेक्शन से भी देख सकेंगे

7 सितंबर 2020

कंगना रनौत
Bollywood

कंगना के ऑफिस पहुंचे बीएमसी कर्मचारी, अभिनेत्री बोली- 'सपना टूटने का वक्त आ गया'

7 सितंबर 2020

आपकी सभी समस्याओं का मिलेगा ज्योतिष्य समाधान, आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली
Kundali

आपकी सभी समस्याओं का मिलेगा ज्योतिष्य समाधान, आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली
Bigg Boss 14
Television

सलमान खान के BIGG BOSS 2020 में नजर आएंगे ये सितारे, सोशल मीडिया पर तेज हुई चर्चा

7 सितंबर 2020

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत, रिया चक्रवर्ती,प्रियंका सिंह
Bollywood

सुशांत केस: रिया चक्रवर्ती ने दिवंगत अभिनेता की बहन के खिलाफ दर्ज करवाई शिकायत

7 सितंबर 2020

अक्षय कुमार, रवीना टंडन
Bollywood

रवीना टंडन से सगाई के बाद भी अक्षय कुमार ने दिया था धोखा, इन अभिनेत्रियों के साथ जुड़ चुका है नाम

7 सितंबर 2020

अक्षय कुमार, ट्विंकल खन्ना
Bollywood

किस्सा: जिस आलीशान बंगले के मालिक हैं अक्षय, कभी चौकीदार ने वहां फोटोशूट की नहीं दी थी इजाजत

7 सितंबर 2020

कंगना रनौत, शिल्पा शिंदे
Bollywood

कंगना के पोस्टर पर महिलाओं ने मारी चप्पल, शिल्पा शिंदे बोलीं- 'इन महिलाओं को कितने पैसे मिले...'

7 सितंबर 2020

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत, रिया चक्रवर्ती, शौविक चक्रवर्ती, सैमुअल मिरांडा
Bollywood

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत केस के 85 दिन, सिलसिलेवार ढंग से जानिए कब कब क्या हुआ

7 सितंबर 2020

एकता कपूर
Television

इस दिन से बंद हो जाएगा एकता कपूर का यह चर्चित धारावाहिक, बड़े कलाकारों का शो छोड़ना बना कारण

7 सितंबर 2020

शशि कपूर और जेनिफर
Bollywood

पत्नी के निधन के बाद बीच समुंदर में जाकर रोए थे शशि कपूर, गम में बिताए 31 साल

7 सितंबर 2020

कंगना रनौत
Bollywood

कंगना को मिली वाई श्रेणी की सुरक्षा, अभिनेत्री बोलीं- 'देशभक्त आवाज को कोई फासीवादी नहीं कुचल सकेगा'

7 सितंबर 2020

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत और दीपेश सावंत
Bollywood

सुशांत के कुक दीपेश सांवत का खुलासा, कहा- '2018 में अभिनेता को गांजा पीते देखा'

7 सितंबर 2020

रिया चक्रवर्ती
Bollywood

सुशांत केस में बढ़ीं रिया चक्रवर्ती की मुश्किलें, एनसीबी ने एसआईटी का किया गठन

7 सितंबर 2020

संजय राउत, कंगना रनौत
Bollywood

थम नहीं रही शिवसेना और कंगना के बीच जुबानी जंग, अभिनेत्री की 'मानसिक स्थिति' को लेकर की टिप्पणी

7 सितंबर 2020

विकास सिंह
विकास सिंह - फोटो : ANI
रिया चक्रवर्ती, सुशांत सिंह राजपूत और विकास सिंह
रिया चक्रवर्ती, सुशांत सिंह राजपूत और विकास सिंह - फोटो : इंस्टाग्राम, ANI
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत, रिया चक्रवर्ती,प्रियंका सिंह
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत, रिया चक्रवर्ती,प्रियंका सिंह - फोटो : twitter: @withoutthemind/ @Tweet2Rhea
एनसीबी दफ्तर पहुंची रिया चक्रवर्ती
एनसीबी दफ्तर पहुंची रिया चक्रवर्ती - फोटो : PTI
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत - फोटो : [email protected]
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited