Sushant Singh Rajput Case: रिया चक्रवर्ती की शिकायत को विकास सिंह ने बताया बेबुनियाद, कहा- 'ये मुंबई पुलिस को एक्टिव रखने की साजिश'

बॉलीवुड एक्टर सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की मौत के मामले में एक के बाद एक नए मोड़ सामने आ रहे हैं। अब सुशांत के परिवार के वकील विकास सिंह का कहना है कि सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने अपने आदेश में बिल्कुल साफ किया है कि सुशांत के मामले से जुड़ी कोई भी शिकायत CBI को ही जाएगी। ये (रिया की शिकायत) किसी भी तरह से मुंबई पुलिस को एक्टिव रखने की साजिश है। ये शिकायत बेबुनियाद है।
So this is clear attempt to somehow keep the Mumbai Police alive in this matter so that they can do some mischief and ensure that the family of Sushant does not get justice in this matter: Vikas Singh, lawyer of the father of #SushantSinghRajput https://t.co/U6428BsiGG— ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2020