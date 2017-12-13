Download App
आपका शहर Close

ब्रेकअप के 20 साल बाद जब राज कपूर के सामने आईं नर्गिस, ऐसा हो गया था माहौल

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Thu, 14 Dec 2017 08:25 AM IST
superstar raj kapoor and actress nargis love story

जब भी बात बॉलीवुड की रोमांटिक जोड़ियों की आती है तो जुबां पर सबसे पहला नाम राज कपूर और नर्गिस का आता है। एक जमाने में राज कपूर और नर्गिस की जोड़ी ना सिर्फ फिल्मी परदे पर आग लगा रही थी बल्कि असल जिंदगी में भी दोनों के बीच चिंगारी दिखने लगी थी।

पढ़ें:- बॉलीवुड के पहले सुपरस्टार, रील लाइफ बहन को करने गए प्रपोज पर टूट गया दिल
 

Comments

Browse By Tags

raj kapoor raj kapoor affairs bollywood news

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

Video: एमएस धोनी और हार्दिक पांड्या ने लगाई रेस, विजेता का अंदाजा लगाना हुआ मुश्किल

100 metre rash between dhoni and hardik pandya
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

विराट-अनुष्का की शादी में एक मेहमान का खर्च था 1 करोड़, पूरी शादी का खर्च सुन दिमाग हिल जाएगा

virat kohli and anushka sharma wedding cost revealed
  • मंगलवार, 12 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

अनुष्‍का की शादी में मेहमानों पर 'विराट' खर्च, दिया कीमती गिफ्ट, वेडिंग प्लानर ने खोले कई और राज

virat kohli and anushka sharma wedding planner devika naren revealed everything
  • गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

कंडोम कंपनी ने विराट-अनुष्का के लिए भेजा खास मैसेज, जानकर शर्मा जाएंगे नए नवेले दूल्हा-दुल्हन

condom company send a message for newly wed virat kohli and anushka sharma
  • बुधवार, 13 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

जानिए कैसे शुरू हुई अनुष्का और विराट की REAL लव स्टोरी, आएगा रोमांच

Its all started with ad shoot, This is how Virat Anushka fall in love
  • मंगलवार, 12 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

रफी की रूहानी आवाज में दोस्ती का मर्म: कोई जब राह न पाए, मेरे संग आए...

dosti film song koi jb rah na paye here presented by amarujala kavya 
  • शुक्रवार, 1 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!