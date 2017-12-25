Download App
सनी लियोनी के फैंस के लिए बड़ी खबर, अब यूं करें एक्ट्रेस के साथ वीडियो चैट

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला

Updated Mon, 25 Dec 2017 07:37 PM IST
sunny leone fans can now do video chat with her

बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस सनी लियोनी के फैंस के लिए अब एक बड़ी खबर है। नए साल से पहले ही उन्हें एक बड़ा तोहफा मिलने वाला है। उन्हें अपनी सनी से मिलने और बात करने का बड़ा मौका मिलेगा। साथ ही फैंस को एक स्मार्टफोन भी गिफ्ट में दिया जाएगा लेकिन इस मौके का फायदा उठाने के लिए उनके फैंस को बस एक चैलेंज को पूरा करना होगा। आखिर क्या है वह चैलेंज?

