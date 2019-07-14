Interview: सोशल मीडिया से ब्रेक लेने पर अनन्या पांडे ने कही बड़ी बात, युवाओं को दी ये सलाह

{"_id":"5d2b488f8ebc3e6ce97e9fdb","slug":"special-interview-of-student-of-the-year-2-actress-ananya-pandey","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Interview: \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0915 \u0932\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u0928\u0928\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924, \u092f\u0941\u0935\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u0932\u093e\u0939","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Ananya Pandey
- फोटो : amar ujala mumbai
{"_id":"5d2b488f8ebc3e6ce97e9fdb","slug":"special-interview-of-student-of-the-year-2-actress-ananya-pandey","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Interview: \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0915 \u0932\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u0928\u0928\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924, \u092f\u0941\u0935\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u0932\u093e\u0939","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
ananya pandey
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5d2b488f8ebc3e6ce97e9fdb","slug":"special-interview-of-student-of-the-year-2-actress-ananya-pandey","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Interview: \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0915 \u0932\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u0928\u0928\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924, \u092f\u0941\u0935\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u0932\u093e\u0939","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
ananya pandey
- फोटो : file photo
{"_id":"5d2b488f8ebc3e6ce97e9fdb","slug":"special-interview-of-student-of-the-year-2-actress-ananya-pandey","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Interview: \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0915 \u0932\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u0928\u0928\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924, \u092f\u0941\u0935\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u0932\u093e\u0939","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Tara Sutaria, Ananya Pandey
- फोटो : amar ujala mumbai
{"_id":"5d2b488f8ebc3e6ce97e9fdb","slug":"special-interview-of-student-of-the-year-2-actress-ananya-pandey","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Interview: \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0915 \u0932\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u0928\u0928\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924, \u092f\u0941\u0935\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u0932\u093e\u0939","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
ananya pandey
- फोटो : social media