Interview: सोशल मीडिया से ब्रेक लेने पर अनन्या पांडे ने कही बड़ी बात, युवाओं को दी ये सलाह

मुंबई डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 14 Jul 2019 09:02 PM IST
Ananya Pandey
Ananya Pandey
अपनी पहली ही फिल्म स्टूडेंट ऑफ द ईयर 2 से शोहरत की ऊंची छलांग लगा चुकीं अनन्या पांडे के बाबा देश के उन गिने चुने चिकित्सकों में से रहे जिन्होंने देश में दिल के ऑपरेशन करने शुरू किए। अपने बाबा की ही तरह अनन्या भी दिल की बात खरी खरी कहती हैं और करती भी हैं। पिता चंकी पांडे से पारिवारिक अनुशासन और संस्कार सीखने वाली अनन्या से अमर उजाला की एक खास मुलाकात।

सोशल मीडिया पर सबसे ज्यादा अखरने वाली बात आपको क्या लगती है?
जबसे मैंने होश संभाला, खुद को डिजिटल दुनिया में पाया है। 15 साल की उम्र से ही मैं सोशल मीडिया पर सक्रिय हूं और मुझे लगता है कि समय आ गया है कि हमें युवाओं को समझाना चाहिए कि जो कुछ भी वे सोशल मीडिया पर लिखते हैं, पोस्ट करते हैं, उसमें एक जिम्मेदारी का एहसास होना चाहिए। उन्हें ये पता होना चाहिए कि जो कुछ भी वे बस यूं ही जाकर वहां पोस्ट कर देते हैं, उसका समाज के बड़े तबके पर सीधा असर होता है। सोशल मीडिया पर कुछ ऐसे लोग भी हैं जो दूसरों को अनावश्यक डराते-धमकाते रहते हैं, मैं चाहती हूं कि इस बारे में लोगों को जागरूक किया जाए और उन्हें समझाया जाए।
 
student of the year 2 ananya pandey chunky pandey स्टूडेंट ऑफ द ईयर 2 अनन्या पांडे चंकी पांडे
