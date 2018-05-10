बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5af3ff0a4f1c1b85028b90f1","slug":"sonam-kapoor-customised-her-wedding-shoes-and-bags","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094b\u0928\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0942\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0948\u0917 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u0930\u093e\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u0915\u0938\u094d\u091f\u092e\u093e\u0907\u091c, \u0938\u092c \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u093f\u0916\u0935\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e '\u0938\u093e\u0935\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e' \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e \u0928\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
सोनम ने शादी के जूतों से लेकर बैग तक कराए थे कस्टमाइज, सब पर लिखवाया था 'सावरिया' संग अपना नाम
एंंटरटेनमेंंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 10 May 2018 02:45 PM IST
सोनम कपूर और आनंद आहूजा की शादी को दो दिन हो चुके हैं, लेकिन सोशल मीडिया पर अभी भी दोनों की शादी की तस्वीरें और वीडियो छाई हुई हैं। मेहंदी के फंक्शन से लेकर शादी के रिसेप्शन तक सोनम की ड्रेस से लेकर जूलरी तक सब देखने लायक है। वह अपने अलग अंदाज के लिए हमेशा आकर्षण का केन्द्र रहती हैं। अब अपनी शादी के सैंडल्स को खास कस्टमाइज कराने को लेकर चर्चा में हैं।
