शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Sonam Kapoor customised her wedding shoes and bags

सोनम ने शादी के जूतों से लेकर बैग तक कराए थे कस्टमाइज, सब पर लिखवाया था 'सावरिया' संग अपना नाम

एंंटरटेनमेंंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 10 May 2018 02:45 PM IST
sonam marriage footwear
1 of 4
सोनम कपूर और आनंद आहूजा की शादी को दो दिन हो चुके हैं, लेकिन सोशल मीडिया पर अभी भी दोनों की शादी की तस्वीरें और वीडियो छाई हुई हैं। मेहंदी के फंक्शन से लेकर शादी के रिसेप्शन तक सोनम की ड्रेस से लेकर जूलरी तक सब देखने लायक है। वह अपने अलग अंदाज के लिए हमेशा आकर्षण का केन्द्र रहती हैं। अब अपनी शादी के सैंडल्स को खास कस्टमाइज कराने को लेकर चर्चा में हैं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
sonam kapoor sonam kapoor wedding

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Neha Dhupia
Bollywood

नेहा धूपिया-अंगद बेदी की शादी ने सोशल मीडिया पर मचाया तहलका, सोनम से जोड़कर यूजर्स ने उड़ाया मजाक

10 मई 2018

bollywood
Bollywood

इन 15 बॉलीवुड सिलेब्स के फोटोशूट पर हुई थी बड़ी कंट्रोवर्सी, यह विलेन हो गया था निर्वस्त्र

10 मई 2018

Neha Dhupia
Bollywood

सोनम कपूर के बाद एक और एक्ट्रेस ने रचाई शादी,पूर्व क्रिकेटर के बेटे संग लिए फेरे

10 मई 2018

neha dhupia
Bollywood

अपने से 2 साल छोटे उम्र के एक्टर से इस हिरोइन ने रचाई शादी, आई ये तस्वीर

10 मई 2018

Harshvardhan Kapoor gets adorable gift from sonam kapoor husband anand ahuja
Bollywood

जीजा आनंद आहूजा से मिला सोनम के भाई को ये खास तोहफा, सोशल मीडिया पर जताई खुशी

10 मई 2018

neha dhupia
Bollywood

जब नेहा धूपिया ने अचानक कर ली शादी तो सोनाक्षी को लगा शॉक, देखें क्या किया कमेंट

10 मई 2018

More in Bollywood

Rekha
Bollywood

शादी के बाद मां नहीं बन पाईं ये 6 सुपरहिट एक्ट्रेस, एक तो 3 शादियों के बाद भी है बेऔलाद

10 मई 2018

neha dhupia
Bollywood

PICS: नेहा धूपिया ने बेस्ट फ्रेंड को बनाया अपना जीवनसाथी, 'पिंक' कलर के लहंगे में ढा रहीं थीं कहर

10 मई 2018

आनंद आहूजा

सोनम कपूर का वेडिंग एल्बम, मेहंदी से रिसेप्शन तक की ये 30 जानदार तस्वीरें, पहली बार आईं सामने

10 मई 2018

neha dhupia
Bollywood

नेहा धूपिया ने 2 साल छोटे एक्टर संग गुपचुप तरीके से रचाई शादी, पहला वीडियो हुआ लीक

10 मई 2018

Sonam Kapoor Wedding
Bollywood

अनुष्का के बाद दिल्ली की एक और बहू हुई मजबूर, शादी के बाद रहना होगा पति से दूर, वजह जान लें

10 मई 2018

sonam kapoor
Bollywood

बचपन में लड़कों को भाई से पिटवाती थीं सोनम कपूर, जानिए उनकी जिंदगी से जुड़ी 10 दिलचस्प बातें

10 मई 2018

नेहा धूपिया
Bollywood

सोनम कपूर के बाद नेहा धूपिया बनी दुल्हन, जानिए कौन हैं पति अंगद बेदी...10 अनकहीं बातें

10 मई 2018

सोनम कपूर
Bollywood

सबसे महंगी इंगेजमेंट रिंग के मामले में सलमान की ये हीरोइन टॉप पर, अनुष्का-सोनम की अंगूठी बेहद सस्ती

10 मई 2018

neha dhupia
Bollywood

क्या आप जानते हैं नेहा धूपिया की सीक्रेट शादी का खुलासा सबसे पहले किसने किया, नहीं तो पढ़ें यहां

10 मई 2018

angad bedi and neha dhupia
Bollywood

37 साल की नेहा ने 2 साल छोटे एक्टर से की शादी, इन 5 एक्ट्रेस को भी पसंद आए थे छोटी उम्र के दूल्हे

10 मई 2018

sonam kapoor wedding

जैकलीन की साड़ी का पल्लू मुंह में दबाकर ऐसा नाचे सलमान खान, शाहरुख को देख हुई जलन और फिर...

10 मई 2018

veere di wedding
Bollywood

रिलीज हुआ 'वीरे दी वेडिंग' का गाना 'भंगड़ा ता सजदा'.... सोनम के साथ मिलकर करीना ने लगाए ठुमके

10 मई 2018

Sonam Kapoor Wedding
Bollywood

9 साल की कड़वाहट भूलकर सोनम की पार्टी में पहुंचीं थीं ऐश्वर्या, पार्टी में किया ऐसा बर्ताव, देखें वीडियो

10 मई 2018

सोनम कपूर
Bollywood

सोनम से ऐश्वर्या ने भुलाए 9 साल पुराने शिकवे, लेकिन ये सेलेब अब भी एक दूसरे को फूटी आंख नहीं भाते

10 मई 2018

collarge
Bollywood

सलमान खान से सनी देओल तक, वो 8 सेलेब्स जो खुद सुपरहिट भाई-बहन फ्लॉप, एक की तो खुल जाएगी किस्मत

10 मई 2018

Sonam Kapoor
Bollywood

#ThrowbackThursday सोनम की अनदेखी तस्वीरें, बचपन में ऐसे दिखते थे कपूर खानदान के वारिस

10 मई 2018

sonam marriage footwear
sonam marriage footwear
sonam marriage footwear
sonam kapoor wedding

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.