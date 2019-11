भरी महफिल में घुटनों पर बैठकर डायरेक्टर ने सलमान की हीरोइन को किया था प्रपोज, कुछ है लव स्टोरी

View this post on Instagram

This day, last year... we were in New York at the hospital. Since then, the Bendre-Behls have identified two time periods - B.C. (Before Cancer) and A.C. (After Cancer). Lately, my motto has been to move on & keep trying new things, and detoxing and rejuvenating is on top of the list. So on the occasion of our 17th wedding anniversary, I thought let’s take a break and go on a road trip to @atmantan. Before Cancer, Goldie would have never agreed to something like this but I love how he's changed 😄 He has put everything on standby and has been focusing so much on me... and now I'm turning the focus back on him. P.S. Happy Anniversary @goldiebehl, I love you more than you could imagine... thank you for being my pillar of strength in health & sickness... literally!