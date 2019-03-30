शहर चुनें

Sonakshi Sinha says father Shatrughan sinha should have quit BJP users trolled actress for comment

शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा का सपोर्ट कर ट्रोल हुईं सोनाक्षी, यूजर्स बोले- 'पापा तो तुम्हारा करियर भी ले डूबे'

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 30 Mar 2019 01:31 PM IST
सोनाक्षी सिन्हा
सोनाक्षी सिन्हा
सिन्हा की बेटी और अभिनेत्री सोनाक्षी सिन्हा (Sonakshi Sinha) ने अपने पिता शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा (Shatughan Sinha) के बीजेपी छोड़कर कांग्रेस में जाने के मसले को उनका निजी मामला बताया है। सोनाक्षी सिन्हा ने कहा कि, 'यह उनकी पसंद है। मेरा मानना है कि अगर आप कहीं खुश नहीं हैं तो कुछ बदलाव लाइए।'
 

 
sonakshi sinha shatrughan sinha
सोनाक्षी सिन्हा
सोनाक्षी सिन्हा
sonakshi sinha
sonakshi sinha
shatrughan sinha
shatrughan sinha
sonakshi sinha
sonakshi sinha
Sonakshi Sinha
Sonakshi Sinha - फोटो : ani
