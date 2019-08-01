शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   shilpa shetty come back with film nikamma name sabbir khan will direct this

हो गया शिल्पा शेट्टी की कमबैक फिल्म का एलान, 11 साल बाद अब 'निकम्मा' में आएंगी नजर

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, मुंबई, Updated Thu, 01 Aug 2019 09:57 AM IST
Shilpa Shetty
1 of 4
Shilpa Shetty - फोटो : amar ujala
मशहूर अभिनेत्री और टीवी सेलेब्रिटी शिल्पा शेट्टी ने आखिर अपनी कमबैक फिल्म के नाम का एलान कर ही दिया। बड़े परदे पर आखिरी बार फिल्म 'अपने' में लीड रोल में दिखीं शिल्पा शेट्टी की कमबैक फिल्म होगी, 'निकम्मा'। फिल्म मे शिल्पा को ध्यान में रखते हुए ही एक खास रोल लिखा गया है और फिल्म के लीड पेयर अभिमन्यु दासानी और शिरले सेतिया के साथ फिल्म की कहानी में इस किरदार की भी बड़ी भूमिका रहने वाली है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
shilpa shetty nikamma sabbir khan शिल्पा शेट्टी निकम्मा शब्बीर खान
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

Arpita Khan
Bollywood

सड़क पर सगी मां की डेड बॉडी के पास बैठ रो रही थीं अर्पिता, ऐसे बन गईं खान परिवार की सबसे लाडली बेटी

1 अगस्त 2019

पहली पत्नी रीना के साथ आमिर खाने
Bollywood

Friendship Day: तलाक के बाद नहीं टूटा इन 5 बॉलीवुड जोड़ियों का रिश्ता, दोस्ती निभाकर पेश की मिसाल

1 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
शेयर मार्केट के खास गुर सीखे यहाँ BSE, RBI और SEBI में क्या है खास
Invertis university

शेयर मार्केट के खास गुर सीखे यहाँ BSE, RBI और SEBI में क्या है खास
zomato reaction
Bollywood

Zomato के सपोर्ट में उतरे सेलिब्रिटीज, इस वजह से कंपनी को कहना पड़ा था- 'खाने का धर्म नहीं होता'

1 अगस्त 2019

alia, varun
Bollywood

पढ़ाई खत्म होते ही बोनी कपूर की बेटी ने शुरू किया काम, आलिया-वरुण सहित सेलेब्स से ऐसे मिल पाएंगे आप

1 अगस्त 2019

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 5 /अगस्त /2019
Astrology

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 5 /अगस्त /2019
sonakshi sinha
Bollywood

सोनाक्षी सिन्हा ने कहा, 'मैंने अपने पैरेंट्स के साथ कभी एडल्ट बातें नहीं की हैं'

1 अगस्त 2019

shahid kapoor
Bollywood

कियारा आडवाणी ने परिवार संग सेलिब्रेट किया बर्थडे, शाहिद कपूर से करण जौहर तक बड़े सितारे पहुंचे

1 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Bollywood

rajeev sen, charu asopa
Bollywood

शादी के डेढ़ महीने बाद ही सुष्मिता के भाई-भाभी के रिश्ते में क्या सबकुछ है ठीक? इस वजह से उठे सवाल

1 अगस्त 2019

Ajay Devgn
Bollywood

मंदिर में ऐसे कपड़े पहनकर पहुंच गए 'शिवभक्त' अजय देवगन, सोशल मीडिया पर लोगों ने लगा दी क्लास

1 अगस्त 2019

शेयर मार्केट के खास गुर सीखे यहाँ BSE, RBI और SEBI में क्या है खास
Invertis university

शेयर मार्केट के खास गुर सीखे यहाँ BSE, RBI और SEBI में क्या है खास
विज्ञापन
Meena Kumari and vg siddhartha
Bollywood

मीना कुमारी का जन्मदिन और वीजी सिद्धार्थ की मौत से दुखी स्टार्स सहित ये हैं बॉलीवुड की बड़ी खबरें

1 अगस्त 2019

Karan Johar
Bollywood

क्या करण जौहर की पार्टी के वीडियो में दिख रही सफेद चीज ड्रग्स है? सामने आई सच्चाई

31 जुलाई 2019

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 5 /अगस्त /2019
Astrology

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 5 /अगस्त /2019
shah rukh, tiger, aishwarya
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड में आने से पहले ऐसे दिखते थे ये 8 सुपरस्टार्स, टाइगर श्रॉफ को देख तो खा जाएंगे धोखा

31 जुलाई 2019

वरुण धवन, गोविंदा के साथ डेविड धवन
Bollywood

डेविड के साथ 17 फिल्म कर चुके गोविंदा का फूटा गुस्सा, वरुण धवन को लेकर कह दी ये बड़ी बात

31 जुलाई 2019

vg siddhartha
Bollywood

CCD संस्थापक वीजी सिद्धार्थ की मौत से सदमे में बॉलीवुड, इन स्टार्स ने जताया शोक

1 अगस्त 2019

jaya bachchan
Bollywood

उन्नाव रेप केस के प्रदर्शन में वायरल तस्वीर पर ट्रोल हुईं जया, यूजर बोले- 'ये देश का दुर्भाग्य'

31 जुलाई 2019

गर्लफ्रेंड गेब्रिएला के साथ अर्जुन रामपाल
Bollywood

डिलीवरी के बाद 11वें दिन ही दिखा गेब्रिएला का ट्रांसफॉर्मेशन, फोटोज देख आप भी हो जाएंगे हैरान

31 जुलाई 2019

ranbir kapoor
Bollywood

विधायक का आरोप, 'करण की पार्टी में स्टार्स ने ली ड्रग्स', मिलिंद देवड़ा बोले-बकवास, 'माफी मांगो'

31 जुलाई 2019

सारा अली खान, अनन्या पांडे और तारा सुतारिया
Bollywood

कम उम्र की इन 6 एक्ट्रेसेस ने बॉलीवुड में कमाया बड़ा नाम, एक तो सिर्फ 20 साल की है

31 जुलाई 2019

Kabir Singh
Bollywood

एक महीने बाद 'कबीर सिंह' का बड़ा खुलासा, बताया देखते ही पड़ोस की आंटियां करने लगी थीं कैसी बात

31 जुलाई 2019

Guru Randhawa
Bollywood

हमले के बाद कनाडा से लौटे गुरु रंधावा ने पोस्ट में उड़ेला दर्द, साथ में किया बड़ा ऐलान

31 जुलाई 2019

parineeti chopra
Bollywood

बुरे हार्टब्रेक से गुजरी हैं परिणीति चोपड़ा, ब्रेकअप स्टोरी शेयर करते हुए बोलीं-'मैं टूट गई थी'

31 जुलाई 2019

abhishek varman, r verman
Bollywood

'कलंक' के डायरेक्टर के पिता का निधन, करण जौहर-अर्जुन कपूर समेत कई दिग्गज पहुंचे घर

31 जुलाई 2019

Malaika Arora
Bollywood

फ्लाइट में मलाइका को देख फैंस ने किया कुछ ऐसा, जिंदगी भर रहेगा एक्ट्रेस को याद

31 जुलाई 2019

Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty - फोटो : amar ujala
shilpa shetty
shilpa shetty - फोटो : social media
Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty - फोटो : amar ujala
shilpa shetty
shilpa shetty
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

On Location Report: परेशान विभूती जी पहुंचे भाबी जी के घर पर, अनोखे लाल सक्सेना ने बदल दिया सबका मूड

भाबी जी के घर पर हर दम ड्रामा चलता ही रहता है। कई बार ये ड्रामा खुद भाबी जी करती हैं तो कई बार कोई और। यहां विभूती जी कुछ परेशान लग रहे हैं और वहीं अनोखे लाल जी इस बार नए अवतार में हैं। देखिए भाबी जी घर पर हैं कि ऑन लोकेशन रिपोर्ट।

31 जुलाई 2019

डॉक्टर 6:46

जानिए नए मेडिकल बिल का डॉक्टर क्यों कर रहे हैं विरोध ?

31 जुलाई 2019

बैंक 3:03

1 अगस्त से होंगे ये 4 बड़े बदलाव, बैंक से प्रॉपर्टी तक पड़ेगा असर

31 जुलाई 2019

हरभजन सिंह 2:10

खेल मंत्रालय ने खेल रत्न के लिए हरभजन सिंह का आवेदन किया खारिज, फाइल लेट भेजना बताई वजह

31 जुलाई 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:19

अपने डिलीवरी बॉय के पक्ष में उतरा Zomato, पहले भी कई बार आ चुका है सुर्खियो में...

31 जुलाई 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited