'नदिया के पार' की 'गुंजा' की बेटी है उनसे भी ज्यादा खूबसूरत, पति को दो महीने में ही दिया था तलाक

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 05 Dec 2019 11:46 AM IST
sheena shahabadi
sheena shahabadi
फिल्म 'नदिया के पार' की गुंजा तो आपको याद ही होगी । फिल्म में 'गुंजा' का रोल अभिनेत्री साधना सिंह ने निभाया था। ये साधना की डेब्यू फिल्म थी । फिल्म हिट होने के बाद साधना घर-घर में मशहूर हो गई थीं । इसके बाद उन्होंने करीब 20 फिल्मों में काम किया। इसमें 'जुगनी' और 'मुक्काबाज' जैसी फिल्में शामिल हैं । गुंजा यानी साधना ने फिल्म प्रोड्यूसर राजकुमार शाहाबादी से शादी की थी । उनकी एक बेटी शीना भी है ।
sheena shahabadi sadhna singh
sheena shahabadi
sheena shahabadi
Sheena Shahabadi
Sheena Shahabadi
sheena shahabadi
sheena shahabadi
Sheena Shahabadi
Sheena Shahabadi - फोटो : Instagram
sheena
sheena - फोटो : social media
sheena
sheena - फोटो : social media
साधना सिंह
साधना सिंह
