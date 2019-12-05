'नदिया के पार' की 'गुंजा' की बेटी है उनसे भी ज्यादा खूबसूरत, पति को दो महीने में ही दिया था तलाक

{"_id":"5de8a09b8ebc3e54c033f71c","slug":"sheena-shahabadi-daughter-of-nadiya-ke-paar-actress-sadhna-singh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0928\u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0930' \u0915\u0940 '\u0917\u0941\u0902\u091c\u093e' \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0909\u0928\u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0916\u0942\u092c\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924, \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u094b \u0926\u094b \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0915","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Sheena Shahabadi
- फोटो : Instagram
{"_id":"5de8a09b8ebc3e54c033f71c","slug":"sheena-shahabadi-daughter-of-nadiya-ke-paar-actress-sadhna-singh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0928\u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0930' \u0915\u0940 '\u0917\u0941\u0902\u091c\u093e' \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0909\u0928\u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0916\u0942\u092c\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924, \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u094b \u0926\u094b \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0915","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
sheena
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5de8a09b8ebc3e54c033f71c","slug":"sheena-shahabadi-daughter-of-nadiya-ke-paar-actress-sadhna-singh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0928\u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0930' \u0915\u0940 '\u0917\u0941\u0902\u091c\u093e' \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0909\u0928\u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0916\u0942\u092c\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924, \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u094b \u0926\u094b \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0915","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
sheena
- फोटो : social media