शर्मिला टैगोर ने इसलिए करवाया था बिकिनी में फोटोशूट, बताया कैसे शर्म से पानी पानी हुआ फोटोग्राफर

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, मुंबई, Updated Mon, 25 Jan 2021 05:23 PM IST
शर्मिला टैगोर
1 of 5
शर्मिला टैगोर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
वरिष्ठ अभिनेत्री शर्मिला टैगोर 60 और 70 के दशक की उन अभिनेत्रियों में से एक हैं जिन्होंने बिकिनी पहनकर दुनिया के सामने आने का साहस किया। वो समय शर्मिला को अब भी बहुत अच्छे से याद है क्योंकि अपना साहस दिखाने के बाद उनकी फजीहत भी बहुत हुई थी। उस अनुभव को याद करते हुए शर्मिला ने बताया है कि वो वाकया वह खुद भी नहीं भूल सकतीं और लोग भी उन्हें कभी भूलने नहीं देते।
