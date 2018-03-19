बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5aaf9f194f1c1baf758b64ce","slug":"sanjay-dutt-and-madhuri-dixit-will-reunite-in-abhishek-verman-shiddat-film-after-21-years","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"21 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0935\u093e\u092a\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u091c\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0940, \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u0928\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0925\u0940\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u0930\u0926\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
21 साल बाद बड़े पर्दे पर वापसी कर रही है ये जोड़ी, पहले श्रीदेवी निभाने वाली थीं ये किरदार
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 19 Mar 2018 05:21 PM IST
संजय दत्त और माधुरी दीक्षित 21 साल पहले 'महानता' फिल्म में नजर आए थे। इस फिल्म में इन दोनों की जोड़ी को खूब पसंद किया गया था। हालांकि इसके बाद दोनों कभी भी बड़ी स्क्रीन पर एक साथ नहीं दिखाई दिए। वहीं अब ऐसी खबरें आ रही हैं कि यह फेमस जोड़ी एक बार फिर से साथ दिखाई देगी। यह वही फिल्म है जिसमें पहले श्रीदेवी को लिया गया था।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5aaf9f194f1c1baf758b64ce","slug":"sanjay-dutt-and-madhuri-dixit-will-reunite-in-abhishek-verman-shiddat-film-after-21-years","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"21 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0935\u093e\u092a\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u091c\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0940, \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u0928\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0925\u0940\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u0930\u0926\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5aaf9f194f1c1baf758b64ce","slug":"sanjay-dutt-and-madhuri-dixit-will-reunite-in-abhishek-verman-shiddat-film-after-21-years","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"21 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0935\u093e\u092a\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u091c\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0940, \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u0928\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0925\u0940\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u0930\u0926\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5aaf9f194f1c1baf758b64ce","slug":"sanjay-dutt-and-madhuri-dixit-will-reunite-in-abhishek-verman-shiddat-film-after-21-years","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"21 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0935\u093e\u092a\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u091c\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0940, \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u0928\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0925\u0940\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u0930\u0926\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5aaf9f194f1c1baf758b64ce","slug":"sanjay-dutt-and-madhuri-dixit-will-reunite-in-abhishek-verman-shiddat-film-after-21-years","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"21 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0935\u093e\u092a\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u091c\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0940, \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u0928\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0925\u0940\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u0930\u0926\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5aaf9f194f1c1baf758b64ce","slug":"sanjay-dutt-and-madhuri-dixit-will-reunite-in-abhishek-verman-shiddat-film-after-21-years","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"21 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0935\u093e\u092a\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u091c\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0940, \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u0928\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0925\u0940\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u0930\u0926\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.