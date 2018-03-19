शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit will reunite in Abhishek Verman Shiddat film after 21 years

21 साल बाद बड़े पर्दे पर वापसी कर रही है ये जोड़ी, पहले श्रीदेवी निभाने वाली थीं ये किरदार

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 19 Mar 2018 05:21 PM IST
Sanjay Dutt
1 of 5
संजय दत्त और माधुरी दीक्षित 21 साल पहले 'महानता' फिल्म में नजर आए थे। इस फिल्म में इन दोनों की जोड़ी को खूब पसंद किया गया था। हालांकि इसके बाद दोनों कभी भी बड़ी स्क्रीन पर एक साथ नहीं दिखाई दिए। वहीं अब ऐसी खबरें आ रही हैं कि यह फेमस जोड़ी एक बार फिर से साथ दिखाई देगी। यह वही फिल्म है जिसमें पहले श्रीदेवी को लिया गया था।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
sanjay dutt madhuri dixit sridevi

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

salman khan heroine pooja dadwal suffering from tb admitted in hospital
Bollywood

पाई-पाई को मोहताज हुई सलमान खान की ये हीरोइन, इलाज के लिए मांग रही मदद

19 मार्च 2018

माधुरी दीक्षित
Bollywood

4 घंटे में 18 लाख लोगों ने देखा जैकलीन का 'एक दो तीन', यूजर्स बोले- 'पूरे गाने का सत्यनाश कर दिया'

19 मार्च 2018

सुपरस्टार रजनीकांत
Bollywood

इस बाबा के दर्शन के बाद रजनीकांत स्टार से बन गए थे सुपरस्टार, चल निकला था फिल्मी करियर

19 मार्च 2018

This is how Sanjay dutt impressed women of his life, secret reveals
Bollywood

अपने अफेयर्स के बारे में संजय दत्त का सनसनीखेज खुलासा, सालों बाद किताब से खुल रहे जिंदगी के राज

19 मार्च 2018

mouni roy
Bollywood

'मौनी रॉय' ने सोशल मीडिया पर छोड़ा ऐसा 'ब्रह्मास्त्र', टूट सकते हैं चाहने वालों के दिल

19 मार्च 2018

radhika apte
Bollywood

राधिका आप्टे ने फिर खोला बॉलीवुड का काला सच, एक रोल के लिए कैसे पार करनी पड़ी थीं हदें?

19 मार्च 2018

More in Bollywood

सलमान खान
Bollywood

'10 का दम' में सलमान खान की फीस पर बोले चैनेल हेड, जानें कितने करोड़ में डील हुई पक्की

19 मार्च 2018

Irrfan Khan film hindi medium to release in China, Director thanks to Aamir Khan
Bollywood

बीमारी के खुलासे के बाद इरफान खान के लिए 'खुशखबरी', आमिर खान का है बड़ा हाथ

19 मार्च 2018

क्रिस्नन
Bollywood

डायरेक्टर ने 'ससुराल सिमर..' की एक्ट्रेस से मांगी ऐसी फोटो, शर्म से पानी-पानी हो गई वो

19 मार्च 2018

कपिल शर्मा
Bollywood

नए शो से एक हफ्ते पहले ही ये क्या कर बैठे कपिल शर्मा, खुलेआम कर रहे सुनील ग्रोवर की बेइजज्ती

19 मार्च 2018

अक्षय कुमार

'अक्षय कुमार देशभक्ति की बातें करते हैं और खुद भारत के नागरिक नहीं', जानें किसने दिया इतना बड़ा बयान

19 मार्च 2018

सलमान खान
Bollywood

सुपरहिट होते ही 'रेस 3' के लिए निकले टाइगर, सामने आ गया 'सिकंदर' का पहला लुक

19 मार्च 2018

तनुश्री दत्ता
Bollywood

B'day Spl: इस एक्ट्रेस ने नाना पाटेकर पर लगाया था छेड़छाड़ का आरोप, काम नहीं मिलने पर हालत हो गई ऐसी

19 मार्च 2018

disha patani
Bollywood

'बागी 2' की क्यूट ब्यूटी दिशा पटानी की ये तस्वीरें नहीं देखी तो आपने कुछ नहीं देखा

19 मार्च 2018

अजय देवगन

बॉक्स ऑफिस पर 3 दिन से 'रेड' मार रहे अजय देवगन, पहले वीकेंड पर ही की छप्परफाड़ कमाई

19 मार्च 2018

जन्नत
Bollywood

'तू आशिकी' से पॉपुलर हुई 16 साल की एक्ट्रेस ने लिया चौंकाने वाला फैसला, मेकर्स को दे डाली धमकी

19 मार्च 2018

hritik marriage
Bollywood

ऋतिक से दोबारा शादी करने पर सुजैन ने दिया ऐसा जवाब, सुनकर रोशन परिवार भी होगा हैरान

19 मार्च 2018

Hrithik Roshan
Bollywood

तलाक के 4 साल बाद फिर सुजैन के करीब आए ऋतिक, एक झटके में बना ऐसा प्लान

19 मार्च 2018

Sridevi and Janhvi Kapoor
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी के निधन बाद जाह्नवी कपूर को एक और झटका, जानें क्या है वजह

19 मार्च 2018

Lara Dutta scared of a mouse on sets of the dance reality show
Bollywood

VIDEO: ...जब चूहे से डरकर सोफे के ऊपर चढ़ गई एक्ट्रेस लारा दत्ता, उड़ गए थे होश

19 मार्च 2018

a
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी के राजकीय सम्मान पर राज ठाकरे ने उठाए सवाल, बोले-'...ताकि नीरव मोदी से ध्यान हट जाए'

19 मार्च 2018

Sanjay Dutt and Nargis
Bollywood

नर्गिस की आवाज सुनकर 4 दिन तक रोए थे संजय दत्त, किताब में हुआ टेप का खुलासा

19 मार्च 2018

Sanjay Dutt
Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit
Sridevi Madhuri
sanjay dutt
माधुरी दीक्षित

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.