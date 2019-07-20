तो इस वजह से सलमान नहीं छोड़ते अपनी एक्स गर्लफ्रेंड्स का साथ, रिश्तों पर दंबग खान का बड़ा खुलासा

{"_id":"5d333f9c8ebc3e6c961a0758","slug":"salman-khan-revealed-his-relation-with-ex-girlfriends-in-nach-baliye-season-9","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u094b \u0907\u0938 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0924\u0947 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0925, \u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u0902\u092c\u0917 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
salman khan, katrina kaif
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5d333f9c8ebc3e6c961a0758","slug":"salman-khan-revealed-his-relation-with-ex-girlfriends-in-nach-baliye-season-9","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u094b \u0907\u0938 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0924\u0947 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0925, \u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u0902\u092c\u0917 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
सलमान खान
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
{"_id":"5d333f9c8ebc3e6c961a0758","slug":"salman-khan-revealed-his-relation-with-ex-girlfriends-in-nach-baliye-season-9","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u094b \u0907\u0938 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0924\u0947 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0925, \u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u0902\u092c\u0917 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
उर्शवी ढोलकिया और अनुज सचदेवा
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
{"_id":"5d333f9c8ebc3e6c961a0758","slug":"salman-khan-revealed-his-relation-with-ex-girlfriends-in-nach-baliye-season-9","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u094b \u0907\u0938 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0924\u0947 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0925, \u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u0902\u092c\u0917 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
salman khan, katrina kaif
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5d333f9c8ebc3e6c961a0758","slug":"salman-khan-revealed-his-relation-with-ex-girlfriends-in-nach-baliye-season-9","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u094b \u0907\u0938 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0924\u0947 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0925, \u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u0902\u092c\u0917 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
katrina kaif salman khan
- फोटो : social media