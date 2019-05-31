शहर चुनें

Rohit Shetty shared emotional post for stant director veeru Devgan with sooryavanshi stant video

अमिताभ के बाद रोहित शेट्टी भी वीरू देवगन के लिए हुए भावुक, पोस्ट शेयर कर ऐसे किया याद

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 31 May 2019 10:39 PM IST
Rohit Shetty and veeru Devgan
1 of 5
Rohit Shetty and veeru Devgan - फोटो : social media
मशहूर एक्शन डायरेक्टर वीरू देवगन के निधन से बॉलीवुड में शोक का माहौल है। गुरुवार को उनके निधन पर शोकसभा रखी गई। इस शोकसभा में बॉलीवुड के कई सितारे पहुंचे और वीरू देवगन को श्रद्धांजली दी। वहीं कुछ सितारे ऐसे भी हैं जिन्होंने वीरू देवगन को सोशल मीडिया पर याद करते हुए भावुक पोस्ट भी लिखा है। 
veeru devgan rohit shetty amitabh bachchan ajay devgn sooryavanshi akshay kumar वीरू देवगन रोहित शेट्टी अमिताभ बच्चन अजय देवगन सूर्यवंशी अक्षय कुमार
Rohit Shetty and veeru Devgan
Rohit Shetty and veeru Devgan - फोटो : social media
veeru devgan
veeru devgan - फोटो : social media
rohit shetty
rohit shetty - फोटो : file photo
rohit shetty
rohit shetty - फोटो : instagram
Rohit Shetty
Rohit Shetty - फोटो : file photo
