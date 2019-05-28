शहर चुनें

रितेश देशमुख ने ट्वीट किया हैदराबाद एयरपोर्ट का वीडियो, लिखा- ट्रेजडी होने का इंतजार किया जा रहा है

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 28 May 2019 10:47 AM IST
रितेश देशमुख
रितेश देशमुख - फोटो : इंस्टाग्राम (riteishd)
बॉलीवुड एक्टर रितेश देशमुख सोशल मीडिया पर काफी एक्टिव रहते हैं। ऐसे में हाल ही में रितेश ने हैदराबाद एयरपोर्ट के दो वीडियोज शेयर किया है जो बड़ी लापरवाही को दिखाते हैं। इन वीडियोज को शेयर करने के साथ ही रितेश ने यह भी कहा है कि यह किसी बड़े हादसे को न्यौता देना जैसा है। हालांकि रितेश के वीडियो पर हैदराबाद एयरपोर्ट के आधिकारिक ट्विटर हैंडल से जवाब भी दिया गया है। गौरतलब है कि हाल ही में गुजरात के सूरत में लापरवाही के चलते 22 बच्चों की मौत हो गई थी।
रितेश देशमुख
रितेश देशमुख - फोटो : इंस्टाग्राम (riteishd)
रितेश देशमुख (फाइल फोटो)
रितेश देशमुख (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Instagram
रितेश देशमुख
रितेश देशमुख
Riteish
Riteish
Housefull 4 में नजर आएंगे रितेश देशमुख
Housefull 4 में नजर आएंगे रितेश देशमुख
