'फुकरे' के बाद चमकी 'भोली पंजाबन' की किस्मत, एक रात के लिए मिला करोड़ों को ऑफर

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला

Updated Wed, 27 Dec 2017 12:21 PM IST
Richa Chadha Offered Rs 3 Crore To Attend New Year Evening Show

बॉलीवुड की बोल्ड एक्ट्रेस ऋचा चड्ढा की फिल्म 'फुकरे रिटर्न्स' के बाद सितारें जरा बुलंद हैं। फुकरे 2 में बिंदास भोली पंजाबन का रोल निभाने वाली ऋचा को न्यू ईयर शो के लिए 1 करोड़ रुपये ऑफर किए गए हैं।

कांग्रेस नेता मनीष तिवारी ने ट्वीट कर उड़ाया पीएम मोदी का मजाक

Congress Leader Manish Tiwari pass funny comment on pm narendra modi

