जब 'पद्मावत' के 'खिलजी' ने सपना चौधरी के गीत पर लगाए ठुमके, दीपिका भी हंसेगी, देखें VIDEO

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 04 Feb 2018 04:45 PM IST
ranveer singh danced on sapna chaudhary song teri aakhya ka yo kajal
फिल्म पद्मावत में खिलजी के रोल से धूम मचा रहे रणवीर सिंह इन दिनों इंटरनेट पर भी बहुत पॉपुलर हो रहे हैं। दरअसल, सोशल मीडिया पर रणवीर सिंह का एक वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है जो यूजर्स को बहुत भा रहा है। रणवीर इस गाने में सपना चौधरी के एक सॉन्ग पर डांस करते नजर आ रहे हैं...
ranveer singh sapna chaudhary padmaavat haryanvi song viral video social media

